Win Tickets To See Liam Payne At A Secret Performance In London

You can see Liam Payne at MelodyVR's secret gig. Picture: MelodyVR

Liam Payne is performing in a secret location for MelodyVR, and you can see him. Here's how you can win tickets...

Liam Payne has a very exclusive gig in London on Wednesday, 19 December 2018, and you can win a pair of tickets to see him.

The 'Familiar' singer is set to make music history by broadcasting his performance to his fans worldwide in 360°, thanks to MelodyVR.

You can be one of the lucky few to attend and get up close and personal with Liam Payne, on this incredible night.

For your chance to win, simply listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, from 6AM - 10AM, and Will Cozens, from 4PM - 7PM.

From there, answer their question, and text LIAM plus your name and your answer to 83958.

Liam Payne is performing in London for MelodyVR. Picture: MelodyVR

We'll pick someone to win and you could be getting low with Liam Payne, himself.

Full terms and conditions from Roman Kemp and Will Cozen's rounds can be found here.