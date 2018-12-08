WATCH: Liam Payne Announced That Roman Kemp Was His Boyfriend On The #CapitalJBB Stage

Liam Payne took to the #CapitalJBB stage to inform thousands of his fans that he was now in a relationship with Roman Kemp!

Liam Payne performed his iconic hits, like 'Familiar' on the #CapitalJBB stage, but there was one moment that left us really shook.

During his set, the hitmaker grabbed the microphone and informed his thousands of fans that he was now in a relationship with... Roman Kemp.

Liam Payne announced that he was now in a relationship with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

There was a valid reason for it - there's no way Roman could be punching that much, is there?

Roman dared the One Direction lad to shout-out his new boyfriend on-stage, during his Jingle Bell Ball performance, and Liam took it in his stride.

While he was backstage with Ro, he also mentioned about wanting a Christmas dinner with all of his One Direction band mates, and was considering planning it soon.

Can we please be a fly on the wall? We'll promise to be nice to your new "boyfriend", Roman Kemp.