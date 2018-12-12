Liam Payne Will Be Performing A Virtual Reality Concert For Fans Across The World

Liam Payne has partnered with MelodyVR for a virtual reality concert. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne has announced that he’s teamed up with VR company MelodyVR for its first live concert broadcast.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker Liam Payne announced earlier this week that he will play his only headline show of the year in London on December 19.

WATCH: Liam Payne Announced That Roman Kemp Was His Boyfriend On The #CapitalJBB Stage

The concert will be held at a “secret location” but fear not, the concert will be streamed exclusively through the MelodyVR app.

I can’t wait for this show! 🙌🏼 To find out how you can be part of the Live Stream head to https://t.co/BbfeHavkyb @melodyvirtual pic.twitter.com/gEHNG1SDcK — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 7, 2018

The show will be broadcasted across the world in virtual reality and MelodyVR promises “previously unseen quality for VR” that “replicates the feeling of genuinely being there with a 360-degree view.”

However, to experience the show at home fans will need an Oculus Go or Samsung GearVR headset with the MelodyVR app installed, and an internet connection of course.

Tickets for the show are free and Liam has urged fans to enter a ballot for a chance to win free tickets to see him onstage.

The ballot closes tomorrow at 12pm UK time for my @melodyvirtual LIVE performance, happening in a secret London location. Here’s the link to enter👇🏼 Good luck x https://t.co/BbfeHadJ9B — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 12, 2018

The ballot is only open to UK residents aged over 16 years old, and closes on Thursday 13th December 2018.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Liam Payne News!