Tiesto Returns To Cardiff For Huge Show – How To Get Tickets

2 April 2024, 06:00

Tiësto returns to Cardiff after 10 years
Tiësto returns to Cardiff after 10 years. Picture: PH

Tiësto is returning to Cardiff for a very special show on Saturday 25th August.

Tiësto is putting on a highly-anticipated event this summer in Cardiff, his first in the city since 2010.

The special concert will take place at Cardiff Bay as part of the Cardiff Bay series, which is now in its third year and will also see New Order and Becky Hill perform over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Here's what you need to know about getting tickets.

Tiësto at Cardiff Bay – venue and date

Dance music pioneer Tiësto will headline the Bay Series at Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay on Saturday 25th August 2024.

How to get tickets to Tiësto at Cardiff Bay

Tickets are on sale from 10am today at Ticketmaster.

Tiësto will headline the Bay Series
Tiësto will headline the Bay Series in Cardiff. Picture: PH

The Red Dragon Centre

Events

