Lewis Capaldi Announces Summer Show At Cardiff Bay's Alexandra Head

Lewis Capaldi announces summer headline show at Cardiff Bay. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are hoping for new music from Lewis Capaldi as he announces a huge show in Wales.

Lewis Capaldi is heading to Wales this summer for a huge headline show at Cardiff Bay's Alexandra Head.

The chart-topping singer and all-round icon will be performing as part of a huge series of open-air shows over six days.

Fans can see Lewis performing on Wednesday 20th July with tickets on general sale Friday 4th March at 10am.

The Scot released his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019. The album includes the massive hit 'Someone You Loved', which won Song of the Year at the BRITs and is now one of the most-streamed songs of all-time.

'Before You Go', 'Bruises' and 'Hold me While You Wait ' are some of the other hit singles from the record.

Lewis set a world record by becoming the first artist in history to sell out an arena tour before the release of their debut album. The tour sold out in just 1 second and saw him perform in 36 different countries around globe.

Lewis Capaldi Album Launch At The Wardrobe Leeds. Picture: Getty

Anyone who's seen Lewis live will know that he's full of surprises and is constantly joking with the crowds.

Fans are hoping that Lewis will return with new music in 2022. The singer announced he was taking a social media break at the end of 2020 whilst he focused on writing his second album.

Lewis' show at Cardiff Bay will take place in an open-air site built especially for the summer. Six days of live music is planned for the venue in Wales, with some of the biggest artists around.

Tickets to see Lewis Capaldi go on general sale Friday 4th March at 10am via Live Nation.