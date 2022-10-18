Tom Grennan UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

Tom Grennan is touring in 2023. Picture: Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan is heading to your local venue as he's set to embark on a UK tour - here's the info on dates, venues and how to secure tickets.

Tom Grennan is heading on tour next year!

The singer-songwriter is heading on his biggest tour yet in March 2023 so you don’t want to miss out as we approach the release of his forthcoming new studio album, 'What Ifs & Maybes'.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Grennan’s upcoming tour including the lowdown on dates, venues and how to buy tickets.

Tom Grennan is heading on tour next year. Picture: Tom Grennan

How to buy tickets

Tickets are on sale now and are available to buy from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tom Grennan is heading to a venue near you. Picture: Tom Grennan

Venues and dates

10 March 2023 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

11 March 2023 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 March 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

14 March 2023 - Newcastle-upon-Tyne, O2 City Hall

15 March 2023 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

17 March 2023 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18 March 2023 - Manchester, Manchester AO Arena

19 March 2023 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

21 March 2023 - Plymouth, Pavilions

23 March 2023 - London, O2 Arena

