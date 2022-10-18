Tom Grennan UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

On Air Now
18 October 2022, 17:00
Tom Grennan is heading to your local venue as he's set to embark on a UK tour - here's the info on dates, venues and how to secure tickets.
Tom Grennan is heading on tour next year!
The singer-songwriter is heading on his biggest tour yet in March 2023 so you don’t want to miss out as we approach the release of his forthcoming new studio album, 'What Ifs & Maybes'.
Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Grennan’s upcoming tour including the lowdown on dates, venues and how to buy tickets.
Tickets are on sale now and are available to buy from ticketmaster.co.uk.
10 March 2023 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
11 March 2023 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 March 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
14 March 2023 - Newcastle-upon-Tyne, O2 City Hall
15 March 2023 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
17 March 2023 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
18 March 2023 - Manchester, Manchester AO Arena
19 March 2023 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
21 March 2023 - Plymouth, Pavilions
23 March 2023 - London, O2 Arena
