Who Is MistaJam? Everything You Need To Know About Capital Dance’s Iconic DJ

Here's everything you need to know about Capital Dance's MistaJam. Picture: Capital Dance

With dance music legend, MistaJam, joining Capital Dance, here’s everything you need to know about him.

From 4PM on Thursday, 1 October, you can join the biggest party, as we bring you the brand-new home of dance music, Capital Dance, which launches across the UK, playing the biggest dance anthems and club mixes.

Dance music legend, MistaJam will front Capital Dance, as the iconic producer drops his favourite party anthems every Tuesday – Saturday, from 4PM – 7PM.

> Grab Our App To Listen To MistaJam On Capital Dance

Join MistaJam on Capital Dance for huge club mixes dedicated to dance music. Picture: Capital Dance

We're taking a look at all the important facts you need to know about who MistaJam is, from his social media to his first gig.

Here's everything you need to know:

What shows will MistaJam be hosting on Capital Dance?

MistaJam will be dropping his favourite tracks from the likes of Disclosure, MK, Jessie Ware, Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris, Martin Solveig on The All-New Capital Dance Drive Show every Tuesday – Saturday, 4PM – 7PM, exclusively on Capital Dance.

He will also be taking over Capital every Friday and Saturday night, from 7PM, as he launches The All-New Capital Weekender; going live with an incredible mix across Capital and Capital Dance.

MistaJam is hosting Capital Dance. Picture: Capital Dance

Where was MistaJam’s first gig?

Ever since MistaJam played his first gig in Manchester’s Hacienda, he has gone on to headline shows worldwide, entire arenas at festivals, and releasing his own records.

Has MistaJam ever acted?

You may recognise MistaJam from television, where he first came to the public’s attention when he played Minty in 2001’s reimagining of Crossroads. MistaJam also starred in BBC Three’s Trexx and Flipside.

Join MistaJam and Coco Cole on Capital Dance. Picture: Capital Dance

Can I follow MistaJam on social media?

MistaJam is very active on social media, and you can follow him on Twitter; his handle is @mistajam, and you can follow him on Instagram; his handle is @mistajam.

You can also follow Capital Dance on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with @capitaldance.

If the likes of Paul Woolford, The Blessed Madonna, Duke Dumont, Jax Jones and Armand Van Helden sound like a bit of you, then you don’t want to miss Capital Dance.

You can party with MistaJam on Capital Dance every day, as we play 24 hours non-stop dance on the UK’s official dance station.

Capital Dance is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker – just say ‘Play Capital Dance’ -, iOS or Android device and at capitaldance.co.uk