Who Is MistaJam? Everything You Need To Know About Capital Dance’s Iconic DJ

1 October 2020, 11:59 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 13:04

Here's everything you need to know about Capital Dance's MistaJam
Here's everything you need to know about Capital Dance's MistaJam. Picture: Capital Dance

With dance music legend, MistaJam, joining Capital Dance, here’s everything you need to know about him.

From 4PM on Thursday, 1 October, you can join the biggest party, as we bring you the brand-new home of dance music, Capital Dance, which launches across the UK, playing the biggest dance anthems and club mixes.

Dance music legend, MistaJam will front Capital Dance, as the iconic producer drops his favourite party anthems every Tuesday – Saturday, from 4PM – 7PM.

> Grab Our App To Listen To MistaJam On Capital Dance

Join MistaJam on Capital Dance for huge club mixes dedicated to dance music
Join MistaJam on Capital Dance for huge club mixes dedicated to dance music. Picture: Capital Dance

We're taking a look at all the important facts you need to know about who MistaJam is, from his social media to his first gig.

Here's everything you need to know:

What shows will MistaJam be hosting on Capital Dance?

MistaJam will be dropping his favourite tracks from the likes of Disclosure, MK, Jessie Ware, Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris, Martin Solveig on The All-New Capital Dance Drive Show every Tuesday – Saturday, 4PM – 7PM, exclusively on Capital Dance.

He will also be taking over Capital every Friday and Saturday night, from 7PM, as he launches The All-New Capital Weekender; going live with an incredible mix across Capital and Capital Dance.

MistaJam is hosting Capital Dance
MistaJam is hosting Capital Dance. Picture: Capital Dance

Where was MistaJam’s first gig?

Ever since MistaJam played his first gig in Manchester’s Hacienda, he has gone on to headline shows worldwide, entire arenas at festivals, and releasing his own records.

Has MistaJam ever acted?

You may recognise MistaJam from television, where he first came to the public’s attention when he played Minty in 2001’s reimagining of Crossroads. MistaJam also starred in BBC Three’s Trexx and Flipside.

Join MistaJam and Coco Cole on Capital Dance
Join MistaJam and Coco Cole on Capital Dance. Picture: Capital Dance

Can I follow MistaJam on social media?

MistaJam is very active on social media, and you can follow him on Twitter; his handle is @mistajam, and you can follow him on Instagram; his handle is @mistajam.

You can also follow Capital Dance on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with @capitaldance.

If the likes of Paul Woolford, The Blessed Madonna, Duke Dumont, Jax Jones and Armand Van Helden sound like a bit of you, then you don’t want to miss Capital Dance.

You can party with MistaJam on Capital Dance every day, as we play 24 hours non-stop dance on the UK’s official dance station.

Capital Dance is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker – just say ‘Play Capital Dance’ -, iOS or Android device and at capitaldance.co.uk

More News

See more More News

Maria Fowler Instagram/ITV2

TOWIE Original Maria Fowler Welcomes Baby Girl & Reveals Daughter’s Name

Mabel has struggled with her mental health since childhood. But she's learning to accept it's part of who she is.

Mabel Opens Up About Mental Health & How She's Learned To Accept Anxiety Battle

Black Pound Day UK is set to be a monthly initiative

Black Pound Day 2020: What Is It And How To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Shawn Mendes is releasing a new album

Shawn Mendes' New Album Announcement Has Fans Falling In Love With Him All Over Again

Millie Bobby Brown up for Amy Winehouse role

Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Amy Winehouse As Movie About Her Life Is In Works

TV & Film

Stormi Webster has a huge net worth.

Stormi Webster Net Worth: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Daughter’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi