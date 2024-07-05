Vanessa Hudgens Speaks Out On Being 'Exploited' Over Photos Of New Baby

5 July 2024, 12:41 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 12:57

Vanessa Hudgens has issued a statement after she and her new baby were papped
Vanessa Hudgens has issued a statement after she and her new baby were papped. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker were unaware they were photographed leaving hospital with her new baby, leaving the couple feeling ‘exploited’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens became a mum for the first this week, seven months after she and husband Cole Tucker got married.

But as their baby’s arrival was announced by US tabloids, pictures emerged of Vanessa and Cole leaving hospital with their new baby in her arms, photos the couple were seemingly unaware were being taken.

Pictures obtained by several US outlets showed the new mum in a wheelchair while holding her baby in her arms, as husband Cole helped them get to the car.

The following day the new mum took to Instagram Stories to share a statement about how their privacy had been ‘disrespected’ during such an intimate time.

Vanessa Hudgens has given birth to her first baby
Vanessa Hudgens has given birth to her first baby. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.

“Despite all of that, mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

Cole also made sure to share the statement to his own Instagram Stories.

Vanessa announced her pregnancy at the Oscars in March, confirming the news by stepping onto the red carpet in a figure-hugging black gown and letting her baby bump do the talking.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker spoke out against the pap pictures of them leaving hospital
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker spoke out against the pap pictures of them leaving hospital. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens got married in December
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens got married in December. Picture: Getty

For the after party she changed into a sheer, flowing number to highlight her glowing figure.

A matter of months on and Vanessa and Cole are parents for the first time!

The couple got married in December last year at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico.

