WATCH: These ‘Twisted Disney’ Tutorials Will Make Your Halloween Costume Next Level!

27 October 2018, 11:18

Twisted Disney Shonagh Scott

Make your dead Disney princess outfit SO much better with these amazing transformations.

It's nearly Halloween, and if you're anything like us then the panic over what costume to wear is SERIOUSLY setting in.

Fear not - we've got you sorted. If you're planning to go as a Disney Princess, you can officially make your outfit next level amazing with these incredible Twisted Disney tutorials. 

Created by make up artist Shonagh Scott, the lady herself has revealed exactly how you create the looks - and we're totally trying all of them. 

Elsa from Frozen 

Uh oh, Elsa's had a bit of a mishap with an icicle... and you can recreate the look using a bit of make up trickery! 

 

Cinderella 

Who knew glass slippers could be a serious health hazard? (Actually, now we think about it...) 

 

Snow White 

Snow White's poison apple has left her with a nasty burn - and you can learn how to recreate it with some special effects! 

 

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

We remember Ariel having her voice taken away, but we don't remember the part of The Little Mermaid where her throat got ripped out! 

 

Belle from Beauty And The Beast 

Dating a beast is a dangerous business... those claws are hella sharp! 

 

 

11 Celebs Who Go ALL IN For Halloween That'll Give You Serious Inspo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Halloween

A Seriously Talented Make-Up Artist Has Turned Herself Into Film Characters & It's Perfect For Halloween
Halloween Make-Up Tutorials

These 9 Halloween Make-Up Tutorials Will Either Make You Look Flawless Or Scare The Life Outta You...
Halloween Quiz

Take This Quiz About Your BFF & We’ll Tell You What You Guys Should Go As For Halloween
Little Mix Black Magic Video

BOO! The 9 BEST Halloween Music Videos EVER Made #TrickOrTreat
Celebrity Halloween Costumes

QUIZ: Can You Guess These 8 Celebs From A Close Up Of Their Amazing Halloween Costume?

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's rocky relationship

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Relationship Timeline: From Cheating Scandal To Daughter True
Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina share similarities and cross-over

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina & Riverdale Crossover More Than You Think

TV & Film

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Tickets, Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Shraya J features on Little Mix's new song 'Strip'

Who Is Sharaya J? Everything You Need To Know About The Little Mix 'Strip' Rapper
Pop music podcasts from George Ezra to the New York Times

4 Podcasts To Listen To If You're Obsessed With Pop Music