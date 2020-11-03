Read The Letter Zara McDermott Sent To Sam Thompson Before He Admits He’s ‘Completely Out’ Of The Relationship

3 November 2020, 10:26

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s relationship is seemingly completely over, after she sent him a letter in her continued efforts to try and win him back.

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s messy split has been played out on Made in Chelsea over the last few weeks after it emerged the former Love Islander cheated on her boyfriend while competing on The X Factor last year.

21-year-old Zara has been publicly begging Sam for forgiveness, with video montages and declarations of love often filling her Instagram.

Sam Thompson Insists He Asked Ex Zara McDermott’s Permission Before Posting 'Savage’ Video Mocking Her

And her most recent attempt was a letter in which she detailed her heartache and apologised for her actions once again.

But Sam has since told Zara he’s “completely out” of the relationship.

In Monday night’s episode of Made in Chelsea Sam read out the letter from his ex-girlfriend, delivered by their mutual friend Reza who said Zara is “in a bad way”.

The letter in full reads: “Dear Sam, Since you have been away I have been doing a lot of reflecting on a lot of things. I’ve reflected on my life before I met you, on our life together and a lot on the kind of life I want to live.

“Before I continue with some of the things I need to say, I just want to tell you again I am so sorry with my whole entire heart for what I did. I am so deeply ashamed of my actions and the way I have hurt you. I was selfish, immature and stupid. There is no excuse.

“I know how hard it is to believe that someone who loves you could do what I did. But believe me when I say. I love you, you have my whole heart and more.”

She continues: “You asked me before ‘what was your life like before me?’ I told you it was nothing before you. That’s not necessarily true, I had fun, I loved my life.

“But the day you walked into it, you, my whole world changed. And not because of where you live (if I’m honest I barely knew where Fulham was), not because of your friends or anything like that.”

Zara continues to apologise further and called Sam the ‘love of her life’.

Sam was left in tears over the letter, but refused to take Zara back.

Later on in the episode Reza told Zara Sam is “completely out” of the relationship.

