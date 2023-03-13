Did You Spot The Two Taylor Swift References In 'You' Season 4?

13 March 2023, 17:03

Taylor Swift keeps cropping up in You's world
Taylor Swift keeps cropping up in You's world. Picture: Netflix/Taylor Swift/Twitter

By Savannah Roberts

Here are the two references to Taylor Swift in Netflix's You and what Penn Badgley had to say about it...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've all been lapping up the You content since season four dropped, with fans paying close attention as the Netflix show took on a new approach with a 'Whodunnit' genre – but did you notice the Taylor Swift references?

Taylor is no stranger to the world of You, her moving and theatrical track 'exile' was even used in the moving finale of season three when fans bid goodbye to Love Quinn.

All The Pop Songs Featured In ‘You’ Season 4: From Taylor Swift to Halsey

Every Person Joe Goldberg Has Killed In 'You' Seasons 1, 2, 3 And 4

But in season four part two, the queen of pop cropped up not once, but twice, which makes us think that when Penn Badgley made headlines for debuting on TikTok with a Swift track, he was trying to tell us something!

Taylor Swift came up twice in You's fourth season
Taylor Swift came up twice in You's fourth season. Picture: Alamy

The first inclusion of all things Swift is pretty obvious, the pop star had the honour yet again to have one of her songs used in a finale of the Netflix thriller.

Taylor's smash-hit 'Anti Hero' plays out in the final moments of the series, which seems very fitting for Joe Goldberg's 'good guy/bag guy' persona, especially as the latest season has proved to be the darkest one to date!

Can you think of a better lyric for Joe / Will Bettelheim / Jonathan Moore than, "It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” – we didn't think so.

The lead single from 'Midnights' has been used by the lead actor before, with Penn mouthing along to the track in his first-ever TikTok which posted back in October.

Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' was used in the finale
Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' was used in the finale. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

But only eagle-eyed fans were able to spot the next reference in season four part 2, and it's a pretty obscure one.

Joe's infamous glass cage made a return to the show and it turns out that the six-digit code used to open it is Taylor Swift's birthday – as Taylor would say, "the devil's in the details'.

The code is '1, 2, 1, 3, 8, 9' which is the US date format meaning December 13, 1989 – the 'Blank Space' singer's day of birth.

Penn has even spoken about this little Easter egg devoted to the master of Easter eggs, he told Variety: "The code to the cage is Taylor Swift‘s birthday."

The code the glass box is Taylor's birthday
The code the glass box is Taylor's birthday. Picture: Netflix
Penn Badgley spoke about the Taylor Swift code
Penn Badgley spoke about the Taylor Swift code. Picture: Netflix

He then on to share that despite the multiple Taylor references, he doesn't think Joe would be a fan – what a shame!

He told the publication: “I think, unfortunately, he would despise her, because she’s successful and blond, maybe? I don’t know, but I think he would.”

Well, the more you know!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kai and Sanam are the winter Love Island 2023 winners

Kai Fagan And Sanam Harrinanan Win Winter Love Island 2023

Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

What happened in You's season 4 finale?

What Happened In The 'You' Finale? Season 4 Part 2 Ending Explained

The lowdown on Rihanna's due date and baby gender details

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star