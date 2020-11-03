Netflix Shares First Picture Fom You Season 3 As Production Resumes

3 November 2020, 16:20 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 16:47

You season 3 has returned to production
You season 3 has returned to production. Picture: Netflix

Netflix series You has returned to filming.

You, the Netflix show that gave us the creepy sociopath that is Joe Goldberg, is back in production after filming for series three was paused at the start of the pandemic.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Netflix shared an apt picture of Joe actor Penn Badgley wearing a face mask with the words: “Hello You” and we can already sense what’s to come from season three.

You Season 3 Cast: New Members Join Penn Badgley And Victoria Pedretti

“We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times,” Netflix tweeted.

“You season 3 is back in production.”

Netflix shared this apt picture of Penn Badgley on set of You
Netflix shared this apt picture of Penn Badgley on set of You. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

While we don’t yet know the plot for season three, fans will get to see Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) dark side as she and Joe move in together and prepare to start a family.

Season 2 famously ended with Joe, always on the lookout for a new victim, peering over his fence at the woman sunbathing in the garden next door.

There will also be some new faces, with Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle added to the cast.

Shalita plays Sherry, a ‘mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth but is actually a mean girl, while Travis will play Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle.

It's not yet confirmed when You season three will land on Netflix.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

You season 3 is already under production

You Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Everything We Know So Far

Will The End of the F***ing World get a third season?

The End of the F***ing World Season 3: Will The Drama Get A Third Series?

Harry Styles continues to surprise fans in the best way

Harry Styles Is Surprising Fans Who Bought Merch From His Website

A number of shops will be forced to close during lockdown two

The Shops Staying Open During Lockdown In England Part Two

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Harry Styles' fans got excited over his hair on the set of Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles Debuts Short, Gelled Hair On Set Of Don't Worry, Darling

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album