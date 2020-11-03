Netflix Shares First Picture Fom You Season 3 As Production Resumes

You season 3 has returned to production. Picture: Netflix

Netflix series You has returned to filming.

You, the Netflix show that gave us the creepy sociopath that is Joe Goldberg, is back in production after filming for series three was paused at the start of the pandemic.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Netflix shared an apt picture of Joe actor Penn Badgley wearing a face mask with the words: “Hello You” and we can already sense what’s to come from season three.

You Season 3 Cast: New Members Join Penn Badgley And Victoria Pedretti

“We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times,” Netflix tweeted.

“You season 3 is back in production.”

Netflix shared this apt picture of Penn Badgley on set of You. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

While we don’t yet know the plot for season three, fans will get to see Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) dark side as she and Joe move in together and prepare to start a family.

Season 2 famously ended with Joe, always on the lookout for a new victim, peering over his fence at the woman sunbathing in the garden next door.

There will also be some new faces, with Shalita Grant and Travis VanWinkle added to the cast.

Fresh blood joining You Season 3:



Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.



Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

Shalita plays Sherry, a ‘mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth but is actually a mean girl, while Travis will play Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle.

It's not yet confirmed when You season three will land on Netflix.

