Why Isn’t Dancing On Ice On TV Tonight?

Dancing on Ice is having a week's break from TV. Picture: ITV

Dancing on Ice is taking a break from tonight’s Sunday show and will be back on TV once the celebrity contestants have recovered.

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice isn’t on TV tonight, 21 February, because it’s taking a short break from the schedule.

Celebrities including Jason Donovan are recovering from injuries while others have lost their place in the competition due to coronavirus.

ITV announced earlier this week they made the decision to cancel tonight’s live show, here’s why:

Dancing on Ice: The line-up has been plighted by Covid and injuries. Picture: ITV

Why isn’t Dancing on Ice on TV tonight?

Dancing on Ice is taking one week’s break from TV tonight, to give Jason Donovan and the other injured celebs a chance to recover.

Jason sustained a back injury during rehearsals, meaning he had to miss the show on Valentine’s Day.

ITV said in a statement on Monday: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February. Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

When is Dancing on Ice back on TV?

Dancing on Ice will be back on ITV on Sunday 28 February for the next live show.

It’s assumed the celebrity contestants and their skating partners have continued to rehearse throughout the break.

The decision to pause the series came after a fourth celebrity couple had to pull out of the competition, Joe Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer, after becoming the second pair to test positive for coronavirus.

Dancing on Ice will be back on 28 February. Picture: ITV

The week prior, Billie Faiers pulled out after falling on her head and needing an MRI during rehearsals.

And the week before that, Rufus Hound quit the show again due to Covid-19.

Denise van Outen was the first to leave the series for an unprecedented reason after dislocating her shoulder in the first few weeks of the competition.

