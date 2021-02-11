Who Is MNEK? Age, Net Worth & Instagram Of The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

MNEK will be a guest judge on UK's version of RuPaul's Drag Race. Picture: PA/Instagram

MNEK has been named as one of the celebrity guest judges on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and here’s what we know about the star including his age, net worth, Instagram handle and more.

MNEK is set to be one of the celebrity guest judges on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The UK version of the US series has returned after a very successful first season and this time, we’ve been blessed with an all-star guest judge panel this year, including MNEK, Maya Jama and Jourdan Dunn, amongst others.

Jourdan Dunn: Age, Job & Net Worth Of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

But who is MNEK? What’s his age, net worth and Instagram handle?

Here’s what we know…

MNEK is set to make his debut on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Instagram

Who is MNEK?

If you haven’t heard of MNEK, quite frankly you’ve been living under a rock.

MNEK, born Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, is an incredibly accomplished singer, songwriter, producer and all-round fashion icon!

He’s had already had over ten years in the industry, after starting at the young age of 14.

In that time, he’s worked with huge names including Little Mix, Zara Larsson, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez Stormzy, Madonna and Beyonce, amongst many others.

MNEK has worked with some seriously talented people in the music industry. Picture: Instagram

How old is MNEK?

The music star was born on November 9, 1994, making him 26 years old.

What’s MNEK’s net worth?

According to a number of reports, the hitmaker is worth somewhere between an impressive $1-5million (£731,000 - £3.7million).

This can be attributed to the various work he’s done in the industry.

MNEK has written a lot of huge hits. Picture: Twitter

How do you pronounce MNEK?

MNEK is the star’s stage name, which is written in a variant spelling to his last name, Emenike.

He has previously shared a Twitter header, showing exactly how to pronounce his stage name - “em-en-ee-kay”.

What is MNEK's Instagram handle?

The singer-songwriter boasts over 150K followers on his Instagram account - @MNEK - where he shares a serious amount of iconic selfies and clips of his work with other artists!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News