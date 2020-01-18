Who Is The Octopus On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect A Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Lies Beneath

Who is the Octopus in The Masked Singer? Picture: The Masked Singer/ITV

Viewers can't get enough of 'The Masked Singer', and people are desperately trying to work out which star lies beneath the wacky Octopus costume.

The Masked Singer continues to baffle and entertain viewers as the eccentric format sees stars dress up in elaborate costumes and perform for the star-studded panel, for them to judge and guess who lies beneath, in this case, an Octopus outfit!

The panel, made up of Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and The Hangover star Kevin Jeong and hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, haven't been so lucky at guessing who is under the costumes yet, but, we'll give it to them as it's seriously hard to get right!

The star-studded Masked Singer judging panel. Picture: The Masked Singer

In what is already being hailed the greatest show on TV, celebs who have already being unveiled include Eastenders' Patsy Palmer and former Home Secretary, Alan Johnson, as 12 celebrities across the series will take to the stage in front of the judges and studio audience.

Most recently, Justin Hawkins from rock band 'The Darkness' was de-robed from his chameleon costume, much to the surprise of Rita Ora, who had predicted it was UK boxer, Anthony Joshua.

People are now rushing to place their predictions who the Octopus could be, with celebs ranging from Kelly Brook, Ashley Roberts and Nicole Scherzinger being thrown around.

Masked Singer UK I think Octopus is Ashley Roberts, looking at her IG has convinced me more! — 𝕵𝖆𝖉𝖊𝕯𝖆𝕲𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖎𝖗𝖊 🌙 (@JadeDaGlampire) January 11, 2020

The show bosses have reportedly been going to great lengths to keep the identity of those taking part a secret, with reports of the stars wearing gas masks and t-shirts saying 'don't talk to me' backstage emerging from those working on the show.

Gemma Collins also joined in with the commentary, hailing the show 'the best she's ever seen' and many others agree, not being able to quite put their finger on why they love the show so much!

Viewers can't stop watching The Masked Singer. Picture: Twitter

