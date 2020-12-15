Which Sweetener Concert Was Filmed For Ariana Grande's 'Excuse Me, I Love You' Tour Documentary?

Which Sweetener concerts were filmed for Ariana Grande's documentary? Picture: Getty Images/ Netflix

Which concert was filmed for Ariana Grande's 'Excuse Me, I Love You' tour documentary following her 2019 Sweetener world tour?

Ariana Grande has come to save 2020 at the very last minute, announcing her 2019 Sweetener tour documentary Excuse Me I Love You is coming to Netflix on 21st December.

Ariana Grande Excuse Me, I Love You Tour Movie: From Release Date To Trailers – Everything We Know About The Film

It's safe to say everyone is excited- from those who didn't get to see her in concert, to many who can't wait to re-live the experience more than a year on.

And there isn't much longer to wait!

However, fans are eager to know which concert or concerts out of the 101 date tour the 'Positions' singer has included, having visited endless arenas across North America and Europe.

A MF SWEETENER TOUR DOC. THANK YOU QUEEN FOR ENDING 2020 ON A BEAUTIFUL NOTE. This is about to bring back so many memories✨ @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/2G4hjKuoAl — CHLOE ☾☆ ♡ (@LuvBiebersMusic) December 9, 2020

Which of Ariana Grande's Sweetener concerts was filmed for Excuse Me, I Love You?

The Sweetener concert which will be the focus of the documentary was one of her London shows.

The official synopsis of the Netflix documentary says: "Ariana Grande takes the stage in London for her Sweetener World Tour and shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life in rehearsal and on the road."

So, the flick will follow Ari as she settles into life on the road, but the actual performances will be from a UK London show.

Will Excuse Me I Love You include concerts from around the world?

After wrapping the mammoth tour, Ariana dropped the live concert album K Bye for Now (SWT Live) compiling her favourite performances of each track on the setlist using a variety of different concerts to do so.

The star can often be shouting which city she is in at the start of each track!

So, many thought the documentary may do the same, following her on the tour and pulling snippets of performances of each song.

However, she wouldn't have been able to film every performance, which is likely why she chose just one date to focus on.

Bring on December 21st!

