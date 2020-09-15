Where Is Riverdale Season 5 Being Filmed? Cast's Quarantined Location Revealed

Filming has begun for Riverdale season 5. Picture: Netflix

The cast of Riverdale have begun filming season five, but where are they shooting in the midst of the pandemic?

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa and their co-stars have started filming season five of Riverdale from the safety of a quarantined location.

Production on the new series resumed after season four had to be halted due to the pandemic at the start of the year.

Since the cast and crew returned to work they’ve been staying together in a work bubble, with some of the cast even moving in together as part of the safety measures.

Where is Riverdale season 5 being filmed?

Lili Reinhart is sharing a house with co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch. Picture: Netflix

Riverdale series five is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, with the entire cast and crew having to remain in their given locations in the city until shooting is over, in order to avoid picking up coronavirus.

Before filming began, everyone involved had to quarantine for two weeks before seemingly being put into one big bubble of everyone working on set.

As they all had to isolate before shooting, the entire cast and crew were all together to celebrate Betty actress’ Lili’s 24th birthday.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about the coronavirus measures in place, Lili said: “You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f*cked.”

However, she did add that she’s “incredibly grateful to have a job.”

The cast will have to remain on site until Christmas when filming for the new series wraps up.

