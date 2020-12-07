Where Is Don’t Worry, Darling Being Filmed? The Retro Locations Revealed

7 December 2020, 18:00

Don't Worry, Darling is being filmed in spots across California
Don't Worry, Darling is being filmed in spots across California. Picture: Getty / PA

Don’t Worry, Darling, starring Harry Styles, is being filmed across a few locations in the USA – here’s all you need to know about the sunny production spots.

Don’t Worry, Darling has an all star cast including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine, and if the pictures are anything to go by a lot of the film has been shot already.

The cast and crew are filming in a Covid-safe manner to get one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year to the big screen ASAP but that hasn’t stopped pics of the actors going viral on social media.

Filming is underway across a few sunny locations in North America and we’re taking a closer look at where production is happening.

Florence Pugh stars opposite Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling
Florence Pugh stars opposite Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: PA
Harry Styles plays Jack in Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles plays Jack in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

Where is Don’t Worry, Darling being filmed?

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling is being filmed in central LA and Palm Springs to give the movie that proper 50’s retro feel.

Palm Springs, located in the Sonoran Desert of Southern California, is a production hot spot due to the rows of palm trees and the surrounding Coachella Valley.

The homes in Palm Springs, California still have their retro theme
The homes in Palm Springs, California still have their retro theme. Picture: Getty

Pictures from the set show residential streets lined with brightly coloured vintage cars, where Harry and his co-stars have been snapped.

A lot of the homes still hold their 50’s appearance, and it seems the DWD production crew have taken over a few for their movie sets

Don't Worry, Darling is about an unhappy housewife (Pugh) who grows suspicious when strange things begin happening in her local community.

Harry will play Florence's character's husband Jack with "a dark secret" so the bright colours of Palm Springs make the perfect backdrop for this unexpected psychological thriller.

