When Will Season 2 Of Ginny & Georgia Come Out And All The Updates You Need

By Capital FM

Ginny and Georgia has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix, but when will it come out?

Ginny and Georgia is coming back for season 2, with Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Raymond Ablack and their co-stars returning for another series.

The cast confirmed the news in a video on Twitter, calling their return “epic,” “groundbreaking and “fun”.

The series, which sparked a fallout between Netflix and Taylor Swift, is no doubt filming the new episodes soon, but when will it be coming out? Here’s all the info…

Ginny and Georgia is coming back for season 2. Picture: Netflix

When will season 2 of Ginny & Georgia come out?

A release date for series 2 of Ginny and Georgia is yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but if filming begins soon fans can expect the new season to come out possibly at the end of 2021 or the start of 2022.

We’ll update this page with a release date when it’s confirmed!

Netflix has renewed Ginny and Georgia for a second series. Picture: Netflix

The cast of Ginny & Georgia confirmed the show's return. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in season 2 of Ginny and Georgia?

Ginny and Georgia season 1 ended with Ginny discovering all of her mum’s many secrets, including that she killed her ex-husband Kenny.

This will no doubt play a big part in the storyline of series two as Ginny comes to terms with what her mum has been hiding.

The show also ended with Ginny and Marcus in a ‘will they won’t they?’ situation, so we’ll hopefully see the next step for these two in the next series.

Is there a trailer for season 2 of Ginny and Georgia?

There’s no teaser trailer yet, but the cast did come together (virtually) to confirm their return.

In the meantime, let’s reminisce season one with the original trailer above, when we had the excitement of binging a brand new show.

