When Is The New Season Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians On In The UK?

When is KUWTK back on in the UK? Picture: E!/ Keeping Up With The Kardashians

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' series 18 part two has been teased in a trailer- so when will the latest series of the show hit the UK and what drama goes down?

A trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians reveals the explosive drama that's kicked off behind closed doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Khloe potentially having contracted the virus and Scott Disick's dramatic return to rehab.

The show had been spotted filming in LA since production resumed after Coronavirus lockdown and it appears they're ready to show the world what's been doing on, with the official trailer being called 'KUWTK takes on Coronavirus."

The second half of series 18 will begin to air in September, and hits UK screens via HayU at the same time as it air in the US.

Rob Kardashian will appear in KUWTK series 18

In the trailer, as the family sit on an emergency Zoom call together, the illusive Rob Kardashian can be spotted on the call, which will be one of his very few appearances on the show since he quit as a main cast member during series 7, which was literally years ago now.

He's popped up a few times, normally when his daughter, Dream, features on the show, but after his split from Blac Chyna in 2016, he massively stepped back from the spotlight.

Scott Disick's rehab visit and media leak will be of focus

It emerged during lockdown, in May, Scott had checked himself into a luxury rehab facility in Colorado, although he apparently checked himself out not long after.

The trailer shows a family meeting with the father of three losing his temper at someone leaking the information to the press.

There's since been whispers the leak could have been from former BFF of Kim, Larsa Pippen, who has been unfollowed by the family on Instagram and word of some beef coming to the surface.

This sounds like SERIOUS drama and something we can't wait to see unfold.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's split?

Lockdown saw the end of Scott and his 22-year-old socialite girlfriend and very good friend of Kylie Jenner's- Sofia Richie.

The pair were in a relationship for over two years and were loved up all over Instagram, even living together for a period, but it seems they couldn't make a go of it.

Sofia even starred on the show during a family vacation to Finland in which saw an awkward dynamic between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney (and all their kids), so we can't help but wonder if their split will feature on the show?

Did the Kardashians have Coronavirus?

The explosive trailer shows Khloe with a serious cough and her whole family worried for her health as she undergoes a test for COVID-19, and it remains to be seen whether she fell ill with the virus or not.

As the most famous family in the world was forced to halt their hectic lives like the rest of the world, we're seriously interested to see how they adjusted to life trapped indoors!

As for Kanye and Kim's pretty public, urm, marital problems, shall we call them?

We'll have to see if they're mentioned.

In previous seasons, they haven't shied away from acknowledging Kanye's erratic behaviour and hospitalisation, but the series may have wrapped filming by this point.

