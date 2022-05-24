Made In Chelsea Star Victoria Baker-Harber’s Art Dealer Ex Inigo Philbrick Jailed For 7 Years

Made In Chelsea’s Victoria Baker-Harber’s former partner Inigo Philbrick has been jailed after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

Inigo Philbrick, the father of Made In Chelsea star Victoria Baker-Haber’s daughter, has been jailed for seven years in the US for conning clients out of £80million.

The art dealer previously lived in London, using money from customers to buy artwork, pay off finances and fund his luxury lifestyle.

He also posed as an expert on art business conferences according to federal prosecutors.

Inigo Philbrick has been jailed for seven years. Picture: Victoria Baker-Haber/Instagram

Victoria Baker-Haber became a parent with Inigo Philbrick last year. Picture: Victoria Baker-Haber/Instagram

Inigo failed to appear for court hearings in London and Miami when his actions were uncovered back in 2019. He was eventually arrested by the FBI on the Pacific island of Vanuatu and charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

This week, in a Manhattan federal court he was sentenced to seven years behind bars and was ordered to forfeit £80million.

The scam is said to have earned him £16 million, with Inigo telling a judge in New York that he ‘did it for the money’, while documents supplied in court claimed his substance abuse contributed to his offence.

Inigo Philbrick at the opening of a Jean Royere Exhibition at Galerie Patrick Seguin London. Picture: Getty

Victoria and Inigo share a baby daughter together, Gaia, who was born in November 2020.

In a recent episode of Made In Chelsea, Victoria promised to stand by her ex-fiancé, who was previously described by Tatler as ‘a Gatsby like figure.’

