WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Perform 'We're All In This Together' While Self-Isolated

17 March 2020, 08:55

The High School Musical stars recreated the film's iconic dance number on TikTok, after the pair both self-isolated.

Vanessa Hudgens reunited with her High School Musical co-star, Ashely Tisdale to perform a rendition of the Disney Channel Original movie's hit, 'We're All In This Together'.

While the pair - who are both residing in Los Angeles - are self-isolating due to coronavirus, they duetted on TikTok, singing one of High School Musical's iconic songs.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens starred alongside each other in High School Musical
Ashely Tisdale - who played Sharpay Evans in the original trilogy - first uploaded a video of her performing the original 'We're All In This Together' choreography to her 2.9 million followers.

Vanessa then duetted with Ashely, but took a much more 2020 approach, and instead of dancing each step, she simply slumped on her chair and chugged a glass of wine as she mimed along to the song.

The Gabriella Montez actress originally captioned the post "Well. It’s come to this. Lol [Ashley Tisdale] maybe I start getting into tik tok?"

Vanessa Hudgens has taken to social media a lot recently, during the self-isolation phase, posting several videos of herself playing with Instagram filters, announcing that she was "already bored".

She also took to her Instagram Story to respond to memes that were made of her, after she moaned repeatedly after receiving a new tattoo. The Spring Breakers star said "Y'all better stop with the moaning sh*t.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens starred as Troy and Gabriella in the Disney Channel Original Movie
"Because it's not like I made a video and was like 'I'm gonna moan in this video'. No. That's just my reaction, so know I don't moan all the time," she expressed.

