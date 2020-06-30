Too Hot To Handles' Francesca Farago Lands Dreamy 'In The Style' Summer Collection

Francesca Farago lands In The Style collection after Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram @francescafarago

Francesca Farago's landed herself an In The Style collection after finding fame on Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' and it's seriously summery.

Too Hot To Handle's most controversial character, Francesca Farago, has landed herself a summer collection with 'In The Style' that's going to send everyone rushing to the site to try and bag the Canadian's snap-worthy style.

The reality star recently split from her THTH ex, Harry Jowsey, almost a year after they got together on the show, with Harry admitting it was due to him being in a 'dark place', with Francesca showing she's moving on relatively unbothered with the huge fashion deal.

The social media influencer announced the collab' on her Instagram page, saying she's been working on the collection, which is made up of 'the comfiest loungewear, pretty butterfly prints and cutest pieces' for months.

She's the first cast member from the new Netflix series to land themselves such a sizeable brand deal, following in the footsteps of Love Island stars including Amber Gill and Molly-May Hague who have racked up millions from fashion lines and brand deals after appearing on the ITV2 show.

With an enormous following of 4.8 million on Instagram, she's certainly joined the ranks of reality TV royalty and now has the fashion collection to prove it, and you can get your hands on the line from 30th June.

It was during lockdown Francesca revealed in an emotional video Harry had ended things with her, leaving her 'heartbroken'

She said: "I’m just going to be honest with everyone: Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore."

"I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could. I got to LA. I was there for business, but I got there, and I was just trying to work it out with him, and it didn’t happen."

"In my head, I didn’t want to tell anyone. I didn’t even want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought that we were going through a rocky period, and we were going to figure it out."

"I know this is really hard because there are so many people who are very invested and all the fan accounts that I love so much, I actually love seeing all of your content, and I’m really sorry this is happening."

"And I really wish it wasn’t, but I believe I can only tolerate so much."

Harry has since been spotted out partying in LA and enjoying his single life, so it appears it really is the end of their THTH love story!

