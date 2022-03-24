What Time Does Bridgerton Season 2 Come Out On Netflix?

Bridgerton season two is on Netflix from 25 March. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

The Bridgerton family, Lady Whistledown and High Regency London are all back in our lives with Bridgerton series 2, but what time does the series actually come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton series two is coming out on Netflix on Friday, and as we say a permanent goodbye to The Duke we'll instead get to know Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma as they secretly court about the ton.

The first series had us all obsessed back in December 2020, so it's no surprise most of us are planning to binge-watch the new series within the first few days.

But what time exactly is Bridgerton series two coming out on Netflix? Here's precisely when to set your alarms...

Bridgerton series 2 follows the Sharma family. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton series 2 will see the return of Queen Charlotte and other iconic series 1 characters. Picture: Netflix

What time does Bridgerton series two come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton will come out on Netflix at 8am (GMT), nice and early for the fans who want to wake up and hear the soothing tones of Lady Whistledown and her gossip column.

In the US, that equates to 12am PST and 3am BST, while in mainland Europe it will be available from 9am.

The new series will consist of eight episodes, so we're predicting most fans will have watched it by the end of this weekend.

This time around, fans will follow the love story that unfolds between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma as he begins his quest on finding a wife.

Anthony is set up with Kate's sister Edwina, however, once Kate hears of Anthony's very strict list of qualities he must have in a future partner she goes to extreme lengths to try and prevent their union.

In the run up to the show's release, showrunner Chris Van Dusen released the episode titles and fans of the books will notice episode 2 is named after the book series 2 is based on:

Episode 1: “Capital R Rake”

Episode 2: “Off to the Races”

Episode 3: “A Bee in Your Bonnet”

Episode 4: “Victory”

Episode 5: “An Unthinkable Fate”

Episode 6: “The Choice”

Episode 7: “Harmony”

Episode 8: “The Viscount Who Loved Me”

