What Time Does Bridgerton Season 2 Come Out On Netflix?

24 March 2022, 13:02

Bridgerton season two is on Netflix from 25 March
Bridgerton season two is on Netflix from 25 March. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Bridgerton family, Lady Whistledown and High Regency London are all back in our lives with Bridgerton series 2, but what time does the series actually come out on Netflix?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton series two is coming out on Netflix on Friday, and as we say a permanent goodbye to The Duke we'll instead get to know Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma as they secretly court about the ton.

The first series had us all obsessed back in December 2020, so it's no surprise most of us are planning to binge-watch the new series within the first few days.

Is The Duke In Season 2 Of Bridgerton? Where Simon Actor Regé-Jean Page Really Is

But what time exactly is Bridgerton series two coming out on Netflix? Here's precisely when to set your alarms...

Bridgerton series 2 follows the Sharma family
Bridgerton series 2 follows the Sharma family. Picture: Netflix
Bridgerton series 2 will see the return of Queen Charlotte and other iconic series 1 characters
Bridgerton series 2 will see the return of Queen Charlotte and other iconic series 1 characters. Picture: Netflix

What time does Bridgerton series two come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton will come out on Netflix at 8am (GMT), nice and early for the fans who want to wake up and hear the soothing tones of Lady Whistledown and her gossip column.

In the US, that equates to 12am PST and 3am BST, while in mainland Europe it will be available from 9am.

The new series will consist of eight episodes, so we're predicting most fans will have watched it by the end of this weekend.

This time around, fans will follow the love story that unfolds between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma as he begins his quest on finding a wife.

Anthony is set up with Kate's sister Edwina, however, once Kate hears of Anthony's very strict list of qualities he must have in a future partner she goes to extreme lengths to try and prevent their union.

In the run up to the show's release, showrunner Chris Van Dusen released the episode titles and fans of the books will notice episode 2 is named after the book series 2 is based on:

  • Episode 1: “Capital R Rake”
  • Episode 2: “Off to the Races”
  • Episode 3: “A Bee in Your Bonnet”
  • Episode 4: “Victory”
  • Episode 5: “An Unthinkable Fate”
  • Episode 6: “The Choice”
  • Episode 7: “Harmony”
  • Episode 8: “The Viscount Who Loved Me”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Harry Styles has houses in New York and London

Where Does Harry Styles Live? The Many Homes Of The One Direction Star

Harry Styles has announced more dates to Love On Tour

Harry Styles Announces 2 Extra Stadium Dates To Love On Tour 2022

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married? Here's why fans think they are

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married?

Bridgerton is set to have less sex scenes in season two

Why Are There Less Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2?

Joshua Bassett was hospitalised after stress caused by internet trolls following the release of 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua Bassett Hospitalised With Stress-Induced Heart Failure After Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Was Released

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star