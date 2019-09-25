Who Narrates The Circle Channel 4? Voice-Over Sophie Willan Returns For Season 2

The Circle is narrated by Sophie Willan. Picture: Channel 4 / PA

Sophie Willan is narrating The Circle once again.

Channel 4’s The Circle returned to screens on Tuesday 24 September, with brand new contestants including one very familiar face Richard Madeley.

Hosted by Emma Willis, the reality TV series sees players communicate to one another through a social media platform, meaning they can create a profile to be whoever they want to be.

As the show kicked off on Tuesday in a brand new location, many viewers were left wondering who was narrating the show.

Season 2 has the same narrator as last year, Sophie Willan.

Sophie is a 32-year-old stand-up comedian from Bolton, who also works as a writer and an actor.

The star has spoken openly in the past about how she spent her childhood in care after her mother was a heroin addict – something she has touched on in previous comedy tours.

Sophie began her career in the theatre before moving into the comedy sector in 2014, telling The Guardian it was: “To find a way to make it funny in five minutes that my mum was a heroin addict, without freaking people out.”

She added: “I’d hidden my background, and not realised I was doing it. Theatre and live art is so middle class, so dominated by one type of person. And my communication style would often be misunderstood, would be considered aggressive when I was just being direct.”

Sophie is now narrating The Circle, something she is hugely excited about if her Twitter profile is anything to go by. As the show launched on 24 September she tweeted: “At @C4TheCircle HQ and the atmosphere is buzzing!! It’s the LIVE SHOW TONIGHT with our fabulous host EmmaWillis! So much in store it’s going to be HUGE!! And the players are brilliant - there’s some real characters!!”

The Circle continues weekdays at 10pm on Channel 4

