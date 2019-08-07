Temptation Island 2019: How To Watch In The UK And What Channel It’s On

Temptation Island is more scandalous than Love Island. Picture: E!

Temptation Island is filling the Love Island-shaped hole left in reality TV lovers’ lives.

Love Island season five sadly came to a close at the end of July, meaning we’ve all now got some spare evenings to absorb into another reality TV show.

While Celebs Go Dating is also back on our screens, Temptation Island is the series everyone is talking about at the moment as it’s being dubbed an “x-rated Love Island”.

ITV2’s Love Island pairs up singletons while Temptation Island sees four couples who are already together have their relationships tested on an exotic island while surrounded by singletons.

Here’s everything you need to know about the American series, including how to watch it...

What is Temptation Island?

Temptation Island challenges four couples at a crossroads in their relationship by putting them among 24 single contestants to test their commitment to their original partner.

On a Hawaiian island, Maui, the couples take a break from one another as they remain in separate houses with sexy singles to see if they’ll stray or stick with their original love interest.

The situation could result in the couples leaving together, leaving with one of the “tempters”, or breaking up and going home alone – either way there is plenty of drama throughout the series.

How can you watch it in the UK?

The US series aired on Sky this summer, after first airing on Fox and USA Network in January in the States.

It began on 4 August over here and airs Sunday and Monday nights at 9pm on E!.

Who are the couples on Temptation Island?

The couples being tested are:

Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell

Evan Smith and Kaci Campbell were on and off for 10 years. Picture: E! News

Evan and Kaci have been on and off for 10 years and exclusive for five, met during their time at rival high schools and connected just before they went to college.

Javen Butler and Shari Ligons

Javen and Shari are just one of the Temptation Island couples looking to test their relationship. Picture: E! News

Javen and Shari are high school sweethearts after meeting at 16 years old. They consider each other to be best friends and took part on Temptation Island to test their loyalty and prove they really are meant to be together. However, Javen cheated on Shari in college and it’s something she’s never forgiven.

John Thurmond and Kady Cannon Krambeer

John and Kady met through Bumble. Picture: E! News

John and Kady met through Bumble and have been together for three years, but after beginning to question whether they’re actually ready for marriage they wanted to figure out who they are as individuals.

Karl Collins and Nicole Tutewohl

Karl and Nicole said their relationship had "become stagnant". Picture: E! News

Karl and Nicole have been together for two and a half years after meeting at the gym while Nicole was still in another relationship. They entered the reality series to determine what is next for them, after feeling their romance became “stagnant”.

The show is hosted by Mark Walberg, a long-time American TV personality.

