Stacey Dooley And Kevin Clifton Romance Was ‘Open Secret’ During Strictly Tour

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton apparently didn't hide their romance during the Strictly tour. Picture: Getty / Kevin Clifton/Instagram

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s budding romance was apparently an open secret during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, with Stacey apparently regularly gushing about her dance partner.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are said to have taken their friendship to the next level, after sparking up a romance following her split from boyfriend of five years Sam Tucknott.

The Strictly Come Dancing winners reportedly didn’t hide their feelings for one another, with Kevin regularly visiting Stacey to watch her perform – despite not taking part in the tour himself due to his Rock Of Ages musical.

Stacey Dooley’s Ex-Boyfriend Brands Kevin Clifton ‘F***ing Rat’ After Confronting Him Over Strictly Stars' Romance

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott split after Christmas following five years together. Picture: Stacey Dooley/Instagram

A source told the tabloids: “Everyone believed romance was blossoming between them. Kevin was a regular feature. He’d cheer on Stacey when he could, then spend time with her and the others at the hotel.

“Stacey didn’t hide the fact she wasn’t happy at home and barely mentioned Sam.”

The source added: “Stacey would spend a lot of time speaking to Kevin and about Kevin with the others.”

Stacey has spoken out about the reports surrounding her relationship with Kevin, after her ex claimed he found out about their romance when he saw a text from the dancing professional on Stacey’s phone which read: “I love you.”

Branding the reports ‘nonsense’, the documentary maker tweeted: “Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story. … Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.”

