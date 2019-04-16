Stacey Dooley Dumped Ex Boyfriend For Kevin Clifton To ‘Propel Her Career’

Stacey Dooley has ended her five-year relationship with Sam Tucknot. Picture: Getty / Stacey Dooley/Instagram

Stacey Dooley ended her relationship with boyfriend of five years Sam Tucknott to apparently “better her career”.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley has been at the centre of reports about her relationship in recent weeks, after dumping her boyfriend Sam Tucknott and allegedly later sparking up a romance with dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Following Sam’s explosive interview in which he branded Kevin a “slimy snake”, it has now been claimed Stacey ended their relationship to “propel” her career.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have reportedly struck up a romance. Picture: Getty

Sources told the tabloids: “Getting on Strictly made Stacey a household name but winning was her breakthrough. The team around her had been preparing to propel her into the mainstream spotlight. They felt Sam could hold Stacey back.”

When Sam came to support Stacey on Strictly last year eyebrows were apparently raised when he “turned up to the studios in a tracksuit a couple of times”.

The source added: “Stacey's team want her with someone sharp and shiny. Kevin has charisma, he's a household name and he's well liked. Stacey knows that too — as well as falling for him, she knows Kevin will help lift her.”

After her ex opened up about how he discovered Stacey and Kevin’s romance when he found a text saying: “I love you” on Stacey’s phone, the investigative journalist had her say on the reports on Twitter, writing to her 286k followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.”

