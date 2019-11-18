Michelle Visage ‘Stormed Out’ Of Strictly Come Dancing After Elimination As ‘She Didn’t Feel Welcome’

Michelle Visage was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC Pictures

Michelle Visage apparently stormed out of Strictly Come Dancing after getting voted out with partner Giovanni Pernice.

Michelle Visage is said to have felt unwelcome behind the scenes, due to the fact she wasn’t included in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour.

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge apparently stormed out of the ballroom, past awaiting fans outside, and straight into the afterparty before being the first star to leave the town – according to this report.

Michelle Visage's performance of Vogue was flooded with praise. Picture: BBC Pictures

A source said: “Michelle felt like getting voted out was the final insult after getting the sense she wasn’t welcomed as much as the other stars.

“She wasn’t included on the line-up for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing tour – a snub she took personally.”

Michelle and partner Giovanni Pernice had been in the bottom two against YouTuber Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard.

It’s not the first time Michelle has been at the centre of claims over her Strictly stint, as she shut down reports the previous week she and Giovanni had been feuding backstage.

The tabloids claimed Michelle was “deeply unhappy” with Giovanni, with sources claiming the atmosphere away from the dance floor was “tense”.

The 51 year old quashed the rumours with an impassioned statement, describing Giovanni, who she affectionately calls ‘Gio’, as her best friend in the competition.

And before her departure from the show on Sunday night, Michelle once again called her partner her “rock” through everything, saying they’d had their ups and downs but they’d remained friends through it all.

So once she left the competition she made sure to remain positive with her fans, tweeting on Monday morning: “The emails I’m getting right now. Words cannot describe these stories. Thank you for sharing these with me. I’m truly honoured.”

Michelle clearly loved her time on the BBC One show, already securing experts back home in LA to continue her ballroom lessons.

When one fan tweeted to say “never stop dancing”, Michelle wrote back: “I’m already securing teachers back in LA. I love it so much and I don’t have to go to the gym, which I hate, it keeps me in shape.”

The TV star performed their couple’s choice routine to Madonna’s ‘Vogue’, a routine which received heaps of praise from viewers in the LGBTQ community.

