Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Visage Shuts Down Claims She’s ‘Clashing’ With Partner Giovanni Pernice

Michelle Visage and partner Giovanni Pernice are very close. Picture: BBC

Michelle Visage has shut down claims she and Giovanni Pernice are at logger heads on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge and Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Michelle Visage has been toward the top of the leaderboard almost every week on the BBC dance show, so claims she and partner Giovanni Pernice were clashing left fans shocked.

This report claimed Michelle was “deeply unhappy” with Giovanni, with sources claiming the atmosphere away from the dance floor is tense.

However, the Strictly favourite has quashed the rumours with an impassioned statement describing Giovanni, who she calls ‘Gio’ as her “best friend” in the competition.

Michelle Visage shut down claims she and Giovanni Pernice are feuding. Picture: Michelle Visage/Twitter

She wrote on Twitter: “The articles about my partner and I have been upsetting. If anyone knows us, they would know how close Giovanni and I are. Gio is my best friend in this competition, he is my rock and I trust him with everything.”

Michelle added that they have “the most fun and laughs” and anything suggesting otherwise is “just sad”.

The TV star finished the statement saying the couple are focusing on this week’s show in Blackpool, explaining they’re “so excited to share our magical dance.”

Her post was flooded with messages of support, with many fans insisting they never believed the claims.

It comes after claims Michelle and her partner had a series of backstage rows, leading to a strained relationship.

“He’s probably not used to a partner being quite so inn control and calling the shots,” the claims said.

Michelle has opened up about their working relationship in the past, saying at the start of the week they’re “at each other’s throats, but by the end of the week we’re totally in love with each other again”.

The stars’ bond is unmistakable during their appearances on the show on Saturday nights, with their last dance together ending on an emotional level when they were in the bottom two.

After a dance off against Mike Bushell and Katya Jones they were saved, and Michelle will no doubt work even harder to remain in the competition in Blackpool this weekend.

