Lewis Capaldi’s Strictly Come Dancing Performance Leaves Fans Furious As They Complain 'The Audience Is Too Loud'

30 September 2019, 10:58

Lewis Capaldi sang on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Belting out his hit ‘Someone You Loved’, Lewis Capaldi was the surprise performer on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday evening as professional dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara took to the ballroom.

The married couple put on a sensational performance, filled with lots of impressive lifts which received a loud reaction from the stunned audience, but the cheers drowned out Lewis’ voice at some moments.

Lewis Capaldi Re-Ignites Noel Gallagher Beef By Kissing His Daughter Anais

Every time Aljaz and Janette displayed some seriously difficult moves, the crowd’s clapping and wooing grew very loud, which angered fans who had tuned in to watch Lewis sing.

Lewis Capaldi sang on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. Picture: Getty / BBC Strictly/Twitter

“What was wrong with the crowd when @LewisCapaldi was singing whooping every 2 mins have manners #Strictly,” one viewer fumed on Twitter, as another said: “I love Strictly and Lewis Capaldi – the cheering of the audience totally ruined tonight’s performance. I know they’re being told to do it but it was such a beautiful performance from the dancers and Lewis and needed the silence to take it all in [sic].”

“I agree, please stop the audience it’s totally unnecessary,” responded another, as a fourth said: “Please, please stop the audience making a racket during the guest appearances.”

Most viewers loved the joint performance however, with many thrilled to see Lewis on their TV screens.

Lewis tweeted after his performance aired to say he was sweaty just watching the couple dance.

It’s been a busy week for the ‘Bruises’ hitmaker, after he re-ignited his feud with Noel Gallagher by kissing his 19-year-old daughter.

Anais Gallagher shared a picture on Instagram with the pop star, showing him planting a kiss on her cheek.

