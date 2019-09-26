Lewis Capaldi Re-Ignites Noel Gallagher Beef By Kissing His Daughter Anais

Lewis Capaldi has taken his feud with Noel Gallagher to a new level. Picture: Getty / Anais Gallagher/Instagram

Lewis Capaldi just basically stuck two fingers up at Noel Gallagher.

‘Someone You Loved’ singer Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher’s feud has been ongoing for months, with the musicians’ digs at one another showing no signs of coming to an end.

And after a few weeks of silence from the pair, Lewis has re-ignited their row by taking things to an entirely new level – kissing his daughter Anais, 19.

Anais shared the cheeky snap with her 193k Instagram followers, showing 22-year-old Lewis planting a smooch on her cheek and holding his hand to her face.

Anais Gallagher shared this picture on Instagram. Picture: Anais Gallagher/Instagram

While the model shuts her eyes and smiles, Lewis looks directly at the camera, proving he was having no second thoughts about kissing the daughter of his arch nemesis.

Fans of the singer loved the rebellious snap, with one person commenting: “Ya dad will love this [sic].”

“Well Noel isn’t a happy man is he?” Replied another, as a third said: “Noel = triggered.”

Noel is yet to address the photo, but will no doubt be quizzed about the scandal during his next interview.

The pair’s feud begun when Noel said in an interview Lewis was an example of how bad pop music has become.

However, Lewis was simply thrilled Noel had even mentioned his name, tweeting: “Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams come true.”

He later wore a t-shirt with Noel’s face on it and a parka jacket, similar to the ones the Gallagher brothers often wear, for his performance at Glastonbury.

Noel then branded him Chewbacca, which led to Lewis simply changing his Twitter name to Chewis Capaldi and changing his profile picture to one of him Photoshopped as the Star Wars character.

