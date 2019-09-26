Lewis Capaldi Re-Ignites Noel Gallagher Beef By Kissing His Daughter Anais

26 September 2019, 12:06

Lewis Capaldi has taken his feud with Noel Gallagher to a new level
Lewis Capaldi has taken his feud with Noel Gallagher to a new level. Picture: Getty / Anais Gallagher/Instagram

Lewis Capaldi just basically stuck two fingers up at Noel Gallagher.

‘Someone You Loved’ singer Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher’s feud has been ongoing for months, with the musicians’ digs at one another showing no signs of coming to an end.

And after a few weeks of silence from the pair, Lewis has re-ignited their row by taking things to an entirely new level – kissing his daughter Anais, 19.

Lewis Capaldi Is Giving Free Tickets To Tinder Matches Before He 'Lives With His Mum Forever'

Anais shared the cheeky snap with her 193k Instagram followers, showing 22-year-old Lewis planting a smooch on her cheek and holding his hand to her face.

Anais Gallagher shared this picture on Instagram
Anais Gallagher shared this picture on Instagram. Picture: Anais Gallagher/Instagram

While the model shuts her eyes and smiles, Lewis looks directly at the camera, proving he was having no second thoughts about kissing the daughter of his arch nemesis.

Fans of the singer loved the rebellious snap, with one person commenting: “Ya dad will love this [sic].”

“Well Noel isn’t a happy man is he?” Replied another, as a third said: “Noel = triggered.”

Noel is yet to address the photo, but will no doubt be quizzed about the scandal during his next interview.

The pair’s feud begun when Noel said in an interview Lewis was an example of how bad pop music has become.

However, Lewis was simply thrilled Noel had even mentioned his name, tweeting: “Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams come true.”

He later wore a t-shirt with Noel’s face on it and a parka jacket, similar to the ones the Gallagher brothers often wear, for his performance at Glastonbury.

Noel then branded him Chewbacca, which led to Lewis simply changing his Twitter name to Chewis Capaldi and changing his profile picture to one of him Photoshopped as the Star Wars character.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lewis Capaldi News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  2. 2
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones and I
    itunes
  12. 12
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wiley Flow
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  15. 15
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  18. 18
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  21. 21
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  25. 25
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  26. 26
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  28. 28
    God Is a Dancer
    Tiesto, Mabel
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  30. 30
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  31. 31
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  32. 32
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    Sounds of the Skeng
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  36. 36
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Caroline Flack says winter Love Island will be hottest yet

Winter Love Island To Be The 'Hottest Yet', Start Date, Location & Rumoured Contestants Revealed

TV & Film

The Circle's Emelle Blocked & Leaves Show

The Circle: Emelle Shocked By Sammie's Lies After Becoming First To Be Blocked

TV & Film

2018 The Circle contestant Dan has fans convinced he's returning to this series

The Circle Viewers Have A Theory Season One’s Dan Is Entering Season Two

TV & Film

Niall Horan tells fans 'it's time' as he gears up to drop music

Niall Horan Says 'It's Time' As Fans Crash His Website In Run Up To New Music
Cardi B Defends Her 'Fat Phobic' Jab At Troll Who Relentlessly DM'd Her With Insults

Cardi B Defends Her 'Fat Phobic' Jab At Troll Who Relentlessly DM'd Her With Insults