Lewis Capaldi Is Giving Free Tickets To Tinder Matches Before He 'Lives With His Mum Forever'

25 September 2019, 12:56

Lewis Capaldi promises tickets to people who match him on Tinder. Picture: Instagram @lewiscapaldi

Lewis Capaldi is giving it a last ditch attempt to get a girlfriend by offering free tickets to anyone he matches with on Tinder.

Lewis Capaldi is promising free gig tickets to lucky fans who matches with him on Tinder and has even been sticking his profile up on billboards around London in a last ditch attempt to find himself a girlfriend.

Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Pies Off Female Fan In Nightclub: ‘Am Out Wi The Boys’

In true Lewis fashion, he's taken to Instagram to let fans know, "This is the only lifeline I have left before I’m resigned to a lifetime living at home with my mother", just when we thought we couldn't love him any more.

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer actually is offering a pretty sweet deal, explaining: "I’m very excited to have teamed up with the people at Tinder to give two lucky people the chance to fly out to New York to meet your favourite big lovely handsome celebrity (me)."

He previously told NME that his experience on Tinder had been extremely unlucky, saying: "It’s a barren experience for me, man. I’m not very successful at all" but has since added some of his enormous accolades to his profile, including being a BRITs Critics Choice nominee and 'very good at fighting'.

But, we don't think Lewis should worry too much, as there're plenty of women taking to Twitter pretty excited they've matched with him, apart from a few...

One user wrote: "Just downloaded tinder again cuz the news said Lewis capaldi is giving out free tickets for tinder swipes and this is the lowest point of my life."

Who knows, if all goes well, maybe Lewis will be belting out a sad song about one of these lucky Tinder users one day.. singletons, get swiping!

