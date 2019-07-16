Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Pies Off Female Fan In Nightclub: ‘Am Out Wi The Boys’

Lewis Capaldi hilariously pied off a woman in a club. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi told a female fan it was lads’ night as she tried to get his attention.

‘Someone You Loved’ singer Lewis Capaldi enjoyed a night out in a Glasgow nightclub following his performance at TRNSMT festival, letting his hair down after performing to thousands in a show he called the “best night of my life”.

After his night out the club shared a picture they’d taken of the pop star holding his hand up to a female partygoer who appeared to be trying to talk to him, and one fan retweeted it with the caption: “Fashionably pied by @LewisCapaldi.”

Bolt hen am out wi the boys https://t.co/EtJ0jWtimh — Chewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) July 15, 2019

In typical Lewis fashion, the 22 year old responded: “Bolt hen am out wi the boys,” in reference to a popular meme.

Fans loved his response to the picture, with many replying: “Class!”

Lewis had performed at Glasgow's TRNSMT that same day, wearing a Chewbacca mask for his set to hit back at Noel Gallagher’s recent comments about the crooner.

In an interview with Variety, the Oasis frontman said: “f**king Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life is that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.”

Their beef first began when Noel said to Radio X: “Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?" – to which Lewis fired back at by playing the clip at his Glastonbury set before walking on the stage in a parka and a t-shirt with a picture of Noel’s face in a love heart.

