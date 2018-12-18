Joe Sugg's Gran Reveals He's "Head Over Heels" For Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell

18 December 2018, 12:15

Joe Sugg announced his relationship with Dianne Buswell on Instagram
Joe Sugg announced his relationship with Dianne Buswell on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Joe Sugg's grandmother has gushed that the YouTube star is head-over-heels in love with his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, after he confirmed their relationship.

First, Joe Sugg declared his relationship with Strictly Come Dancing partner, Dianne Buswell, on Instagram. Then his gran, Phyllis, has stated that he's fallen for her.

Could we be seeing a wedding next?

> Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg Serenades Dianne Buswell Hours After Confirming Their Relationship

The YouTuber's grandmother, Phyllis Sugg - who previously saw the pair dance in Blackpool - said he might be "head over heels".

Joe apparently introduced each other at Strictly, which Phyllis took as "a sign that there is romance in the air."

Phyllis is currently waiting to see if Joe will introduce his new girlfriend, Dianne, to the rest of the Sugg-family.

