Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg Serenades Dianne Buswell Hours After Confirming Their Relationship

Joe Sugg made his relationship with Dianne Buswell Instagram official. Picture: Instagram

Roll on the PDA.

Joe Sugg made his relationship with his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Dianne Buswell Instagram official last night (Dec 16) and we’re here for the PDA.

Joe Sugg Confirms Relationship With Strictly Dance Partner, Dianne Buswell, In Emotional Instagram Post

Dianne joined Joe and his friends after the Strictly final for a night of karaoke. The night resulted in YouTuber serenading his new beau with James Blunt’s 'You’re Beautiful'.

Watch the adorable karaoke session below:

The pair looked close throughout the series and regularly posted pictures and videos of each other on social media.

Fans speculated the pair were dating long before Joe took to Instagram to share a cozy picture, captioned: “I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special.”

Fans were quick to comment their excitement, with one writing: “Yes yes and holy freaking YES.”

Another had other plans writing: “this could be made into a disney movie tbf. two dance partners fall in love and find out they are soulmates. damn that would be such a great movie”

Dianne previously dated Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan earlier in the year before the pair called it quits in October.

