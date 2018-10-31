Strictly's Joe Sugg Labelled "Boyfriend" By Dancer Dianne Buswell Days After Kiss Rumours

Joe Sugg's Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell calls him her "boyfriend" in playful video days after rumours the pair kissed on a night out.

YouTube star Joe Sugg and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell have become the subject of dating rumours in recent weeks, especially after Dianne split with long-term boyfriend and Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan last week.

But after denying rumours of a budding romance between them, Joe and Dianne poked fun at the whole situation in a new vlog on Joe's YouTube channel which even saw Dianne refer to Joe as her "boyfriend".

From 43 seconds into the video above, Joe explains, "So as you can see Dianne and myself, we're in my house. Dianne's round my house! I can't believe it!" Dianne then jokingly chimes in shouting, "Oh my God! Call the cops!"

Joe goes on to say,"Dianne's round my house for my YouTube video - must mean we're going out together. Well done Dianne. Congrats", before Dianne laughs at the situation and replies "Hello boyfriend".

The couple's playful video comes just days after rumours that the pair kissed whilst on a night out when Dianne was still dating her ex Anthony emerged.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have continuously denied they're dating. Picture: Instagram

According to reports, Dianne and Joe kissed on a night out weeks ago with sources claiming “Joe and Dianne had chemistry from day one rehearsals. In September the cast and crew went out for a few drinks at London’s Reign club after a Julien Macdonald fashion show."

They added, “Joe and Dianne were flirting and laughing all night, and were the talk of the club. They were seen having a quick kiss, and ended up leaving together.”

When quizzed about whether the pair would end up dating during their time on Strictly, Joe told one tabloid, "No, I don’t think so. I haven’t got time. But after the show finishes we’ll stay friends"



