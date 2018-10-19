Joe Sugg's Strictly Come Dancing Partner Splits From Boyfriend

Joe Sugg's professional dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing, Dianne Buswell, has split from her partner Anthony Quinlan following romance rumours.

After Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were forced to apologise followng their Strictly Come Dancing cheating scandal, professional dancer Dianne Buswell has revealed that she's split from her boyfriend amidst rumours she's getting close to partner Joe Sugg.

Dianne had been dating Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan since the start of the year, but reps for the couple have confirmed that they've decided it's time to split.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, a rep for the couple confirmed, ‘Due to their busy schedules and distance they have split but still remain really close friends’, whilst both Dianna and Anthony have decided to remain silent about the split on social media.

Dianna was partnered with YouTuber Joe Sugg back at the beginning of the latest Strictly Come Dancing series, with rumours of a romance between the pair starting to emerge recently.

"Everyone on set’s been discussing how close they’d become," a show source told one tabloid recently, before adding, "It did not go unnoticed by Anthony."

"They are quite a fiery pair and have been clashing a bit more than often lately… she’s having a lot of fun with the show at the moment and is enjoying spending time with her dance partner Joe."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have regularly posted pictures and videos of themselves rehearsing on social media, whilst Joe has also created a number of videos for his YouTube channel that feature Dianne.

Rumours of a budding romantic relationship between the two could easily be wide of the mark, however after fellow Strictly stars Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were filmed kissing after a night out, rumours around the show are rife.

