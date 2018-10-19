Joe Sugg's Strictly Come Dancing Partner Splits From Boyfriend

19 October 2018, 11:42 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 11:51

Joe Sugg's Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell splits from her boyfriend
Joe Sugg's Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell splits from her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Joe Sugg's professional dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing, Dianne Buswell, has split from her partner Anthony Quinlan following romance rumours.

After Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were forced to apologise followng their Strictly Come Dancing cheating scandal, professional dancer Dianne Buswell has revealed that she's split from her boyfriend amidst rumours she's getting close to partner Joe Sugg.

> WATCH: Dani Dyer Has Her Say On Seann Walsh & Katya Jones' Kiss

Dianne had been dating Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan since the start of the year, but reps for the couple have confirmed that they've decided it's time to split.

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has split from her partner Anthony Quinlan
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has split from her partner Anthony Quinlan. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, a rep for the couple confirmed, ‘Due to their busy schedules and distance they have split but still remain really close friends’, whilst both Dianna and Anthony have decided to remain silent about the split on social media.

Dianna was partnered with YouTuber Joe Sugg back at the beginning of the latest Strictly Come Dancing series, with rumours of a romance between the pair starting to emerge recently.

"Everyone on set’s been discussing how close they’d become," a show source told one tabloid recently, before adding, "It did not go unnoticed by Anthony."

"They are quite a fiery pair and have been clashing a bit more than often lately… she’s having a lot of fun with the show at the moment and is enjoying spending time with her dance partner Joe."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have regularly posted pictures and videos of themselves rehearsing on social media, whilst Joe has also created a number of videos for his YouTube channel that feature Dianne.

Rumours of a budding romantic relationship between the two could easily be wide of the mark, however after fellow Strictly stars Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were filmed kissing after a night out, rumours around the show are rife.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Celeb News!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Sugg's Strictly Come Dancing partner Dianne Buswell splits from her boyfriend

Joe Sugg's Strictly Come Dancing Partner Splits From Boyfriend
Liam Payne thanks fans for being with him through difficulties of last few months

Liam Payne Opens Up To Fans About What He's 'Been Through In Past Few Months'
Zayn and Harry Styles together

Fans Think Zayn's New Track 'Fingers' Is All About Harry Styles
Sam Steel reveals Georgia Steel was involved with her ex which lead to their break-up

Sam Bird Reveals Georgia Steel's 'Involvement' With Ex Is The Reason For Their Split
Security Kev and Ed Sheeran together

Ed Sheeran's Security Boss Has Left Him For Another Singer & More Money

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Ariana Grande sings carpool Karoke with James Corden

5 Signs You're A Terrible Driver & Don't Even Know It

Olivia Attwood poses in glasses as she gets ready for Celebs Go Dating

Olivia Attwood On Celebs Go Dating: Age, Height And Ex-Boyfriends Revealed
Chloe Sims before and after surgery pictures

Chloe Sims Before Surgery: Celebs Go Dating And TOWIE Star’s Transformation From Lips To Bum Lift
Little Mix fan goes on shopping haul and reveals band's LMX make-up

These Little Mix 'LMX' Cosmetic Sets Will Make The Most Perfect Christmas Gifts
Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez are a total BFF married couple

6 Signs You And Your BFF Are Actually A Married Couple