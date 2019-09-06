Strictly Come Dancing: Emily Atack Is The Favourite To Replace ‘Devastated’ Jamie Laing

Emily is reportedly the bookies favourite. Picture: PA images

Emily Atack is rumoured to replace Jamie Laing on the new series of Strictly.

Emily Atack is the bookie's ‘favourite’ to replace Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing this year, after he injured his foot during the pre-recorded launch show.

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury

Bookmakers, Betway, have favoured Emily to replace Jamie, after being a success on the last series of I’m A Celebrity.

Beway’s Alan Alger said: “Emily Atack was a big hit with the British public on last year’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here and she’s quickly emerged as the favourite to get a late call-up for Strictly and replace Laing.

“If producers are sniffing around for another star from west London, then Laing’s Chelsea chum Spencer Matthews could be the one and he is 10/1 to take part.”

Despite his injury, the Made In Chelsea star is still set to appear on the first episode of the show, which shows the celebrity contestants discover which professional dancer they will be paired with throughout the competition.

This will reportedly be followed by an interview of Jamie explaining his exit from the show.

He was ‘devastated’ to leave the show, and said: “I was so excited to hit the dance floor! “I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”

The BBC haven’t confirmed officially confirmed whether or not they will be replacing him but we are expecting ‘further information in due course’.

Other stars who are also said to be in the running for the replacement sport are: James Haskell, Gemma Collins and Danny Dyer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News