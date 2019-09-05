Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury

Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury. Picture: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/ Getty

Jamie Laing is 'devastated' to have to pull out of Strictly 2019 after suffering an injury

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been forced to pull out of this year's Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a serious foot injury that has made it impossible for him to compete in the series that is getting ready to kick off on Saturday 7th September.

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

In a press release from the BBC, Jamie voiced his sadness at not being able to take part in the competition, saying: "I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor!"

"I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

He landed awkwardly on his right foot during rehearsals with dance partner, Alex Scott, and damaged a tendon, which has seen him rendered on crutches and wearing a big boot- but up until now, he had been determined not to let it stop him.

However, doctors have said the injury won't heal in time for the gruelling rehearsals and shows the celebs will endure.

The show's executive producer, Sarah James, said: "We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm."

"We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Jamie will still appear on the launch show of Saturday 7th September on BBC One.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News