Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury

5 September 2019, 16:18 | Updated: 5 September 2019, 17:24

Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury
Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury. Picture: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/ Getty

Jamie Laing is 'devastated' to have to pull out of Strictly 2019 after suffering an injury

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been forced to pull out of this year's Strictly Come Dancing after suffering a serious foot injury that has made it impossible for him to compete in the series that is getting ready to kick off on Saturday 7th September.

Who Is Saffron Barker? The Strictly Come Dancing YouTuber's Age, Job & Home Town

View this post on Instagram

If I was a Smurf I reckon I’d be the sexy one

A post shared by jamielaing (@jamielaing) on

In a press release from the BBC, Jamie voiced his sadness at not being able to take part in the competition, saying: "I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor!"

"I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

He landed awkwardly on his right foot during rehearsals with dance partner, Alex Scott, and damaged a tendon, which has seen him rendered on crutches and wearing a big boot- but up until now, he had been determined not to let it stop him.

However, doctors have said the injury won't heal in time for the gruelling rehearsals and shows the celebs will endure.

The show's executive producer, Sarah James, said: "We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm."

"We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Jamie will still appear on the launch show of Saturday 7th September on BBC One.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes took his driving test

Shawn Mendes Took His Driving Test & Camila Cabello Was There To Congratulate Him

Shawn Mendes

Camila and Shawn are closer than ever.

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence On Relationship With Shawn Mendes: 'I Want To Protect It'
Mac Miller died after an overdose.

Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Has Been Charged In Connection To His Death, Days Before His Anniversary

Ariana Grande

Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her
Megan Barton Hanson has found love again!

Megan Barton Hanson To Confirm New Relationship In Music Video With Girlfriend Chelcee Grimes