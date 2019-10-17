Fans Spot Strictly Come Dancing Pattern Hinting Who Will Be Eliminated Each Week

Strictly Come Dancing is in its fourth week. Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing fans have spotted the sign which might give away who will be voted off each week.

Strictly Come Dancing is in its fourth week already, meaning we’ve seen James Cracknell, Anneka Rice, and Dev Griffin voted off so far.

And just a month into the BBC dancing competition viewers think they’ve spotted a pattern as to who will be voted off, claiming the contestants are losing out on their places in the reverse order of when they were announced to be taking part at the end of summer.

This means, this week either Alex Scott or Will Bayley might be in danger of leaving the competition and Emma Barton or Chris Ramsey could go on to win the show.

Dianne Buswell and Dev were voted off in Sunday night’s show and fans were outraged at the star’s exit after he successfully performed a Cha Cha to ‘Dancing With A Stranger’.

The pair appeared on It Takes Two the following evening and Dianne looked visibly deflated as she discussed their exit.

Fans noticed the professional’s upset, taking to Twitter to question why the couple lost their place in the competition.

“Jeez, Diane looked absolutely fuming on It Takes Two tonight. Especially listening to comments from Shirley about Dev,” one person raged, as another wrote: “Loving Diane on #ItTakesTwo last night. Didn’t try to mask her anger and bloody good for her #Strictly.”

Viewers of the BBC One show were shocked to see the couple lose out after their impressive cha cha, leading many fans to dub their exit “a fix” following a fault with the phone lines on Saturday night which meant some people's calls couldn't get through.

Strictly has a pattern this year as to who has left. Picture: BBC

Dianne was in tears as they performed their final dance together, clearly in shock at the fact they were leaving the competition so soon.

During an interview on Lorraine on Monday morning, Dianne’s boyfriend Joe Sugg explained the red-haired beauty is still upset over their departure from the show. Admitting he himself is in shock, Joe added: “I’m absolutely gutted for Dev and Dianne.”

And when Lorraine asked if his girlfriend – who he met when he took part on Strictly in 2018 – was okay, Joe truthfully responded: “No, not really. I really don’t think it should have been them to go. They had so much potential, he was brilliant, an amazing student.”

Strictly continues Saturday and Sunday nights from 6.40pm on BBC One.

