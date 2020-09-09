Strictly Come Dancing Female Professionals ‘Battling’ To Be Paired Up With Nicola Adams

Strictly Come Dancing: The female pros want to pair up with Nicola Adams. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing’s female pros are said to be eager to be paired up with Nicola Adams.

Boxing champion Nicola Adams OBE, 37, will be in Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex pairing in the new series, and pro dancers including Katya Jones are apparently desperate to be paired up with her.

Katya has apparently ‘demanded’ a female partner while Oti Mabuse, Janette Manrara and Karen Hauer are also reportedly trying to be part of the groundbreaking duo.

Katya Jones apparently keen to pair up with Nicola Adams. Picture: PA

Karen Hauer has also expressed interest in pairing up with Nicola Adams. Picture: Getty

A TV insider told the tabloids: “The female pros know that forming Strictly’s first same-sex partnership will thrust them into the spotlight like never before.

“But they’re also thrilled by the fact Nicola is a sportswoman, because she has the discipline and fitness to deliver a sensational performance.

“She will also have the strength to do lifts during routines, not to mention the fact that she has a sensational physique which will make those routines that little bit sexier.”

Nicola is the first openly gay Olympic gold medallist, after taking first place at both the 2012 London Olympics and Rio in 2016.

Oti Mabuse at Strictly's 2019 launch show. Picture: Getty

Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baigs. Picture: PA

She now lives with fashion stylist model girlfriend Ella Baig, 21, after retiring from boxing last year.

Hours before it was confirmed Nicola would be on this year’s Strictly, she tweeted: “The calm before the storm.”

The history-making change to the show comes after viewers praised Graziano di Prima and Johannes Radebe’s joint routine in a professional performance last year.

There were 200 complaints to the show, but the dancers were personally flooded with millions of messages of praise.

