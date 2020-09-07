Strictly 2020: Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Set Forced To Deep Clean

A member of the Strictly crew has tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing some to self-isolate and the set to be deep cleaned as the BBC show gears up to kick off for 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is already hitting the headlines as a crew member's tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the show to tell 'everyone to leave', deep clean and ask those working closely with the affected worker to self-isolate, according to this report.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up: The Confirmed Contestants

The affected crew member is said to have worked on lighting on the set for a week, and their diagnosis has caused 'panic and uncertainty' amongst both the dancers and crew.

It has been reported five people working in close proximity to them have been asked to self-isolate and are to be tested.

An insider told the publication: "They were hours away from starting filming for the pre-­recorded professional group dances when they got a call to say that one of the crew members had tested positive when turning up for another job."

"Everything juddered to a halt while worried bosses worked out what to do."

"This is the worst-case scenario for Strictly, as they’ve gone to extreme lengths to make the show safe up to this point."

Everyone was asked to go home whilst a deep clean of the set, including power jets, got underway, as show bosses are aware how disastrous being forced to halt the show mid way through would be.

The Wanted's Max George has been confirmed for the 2020 series. Picture: Strictly Come Dancing/ BBC

The line-up for the 2020 series was confirmed last week, with The Wanted's Max George joining the likes of Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Olympic boxer, Nicola Adams OBE.

Although the celebrities have not yet started going to the set, it has been reported the professional dancers were due to arrive within the next few days, which may now be delayed.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly News