Strictly 2020: Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Set Forced To Deep Clean

7 September 2020, 10:41 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 14:23

A member of the Strictly crew has tested positive for Coronavirus, forcing some to self-isolate and the set to be deep cleaned as the BBC show gears up to kick off for 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is already hitting the headlines as a crew member's tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the show to tell 'everyone to leave', deep clean and ask those working closely with the affected worker to self-isolate, according to this report.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up: The Confirmed Contestants

Member of 'Strictly' crew tests positive for COVID-19
Member of 'Strictly' crew tests positive for COVID-19. Picture: Getty Images/ Strictly Come Dancing

The affected crew member is said to have worked on lighting on the set for a week, and their diagnosis has caused 'panic and uncertainty' amongst both the dancers and crew.

It has been reported five people working in close proximity to them have been asked to self-isolate and are to be tested.

An insider told the publication: "They were hours away from starting filming for the pre-­recorded professional group dances when they got a call to say that one of the crew members had tested positive when turning up for another job."

"Everything juddered to a halt while worried bosses worked out what to do."

"This is the worst-case scenario for Strictly, as they’ve gone to extreme lengths to make the show safe up to this point."

Everyone was asked to go home whilst a deep clean of the set, including power jets, got underway, as show bosses are aware how disastrous being forced to halt the show mid way through would be.

The Wanted's Max George has been confirmed for the 2020 series
The Wanted's Max George has been confirmed for the 2020 series. Picture: Strictly Come Dancing/ BBC

The line-up for the 2020 series was confirmed last week, with The Wanted's Max George joining the likes of Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Olympic boxer, Nicola Adams OBE.

Although the celebrities have not yet started going to the set, it has been reported the professional dancers were due to arrive within the next few days, which may now be delayed.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly News

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez inspired the name behind her floral blue bikini

How Selena Gomez Inspired The Name Behind Her Floral Blue Bikini

Liam Payne's throwback selfie reminds us how much the 1D boys have changed

Liam Payne's Hilarious Throwback Mirror Selfie Reminds Us Of All One Direction's Transformations

Features

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist

Little Mix

Gigi Hadid revealed the pregnancy cravings she's been having

Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'
Molly-Mae Hague detailed her skin cancer scare

Molly-Mae Hague Urges Followers To Notice Changes In Their Body After Skin Cancer Scare

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor