This Strictly Come Dancing 'Fix' Theory Says Stacey Dooley Was Always Going To Win

A Strictly Come Dancing theory suggests that the show was fixed to allow Stacey Dooley to be crowned champion of the dance competition, and has all sorts of reasons why.

As Stacey Dooley was crowned this year's Strictly Come Dancing champion, one Twitter user is raising suspicions that the show was subtly fixed to ensure she won and provided all kinds of receipts to help prove their point.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg Serenades Dianne Buswell Hours After Confirming Their Relationship

Twitter user @deedeex100 couldn't hide their disappointment at what they said was a 'predictable' result and went on to explain all the reasons they think Stacey was 'crafted' into this year's winner from the outset, from judges failing to properly critique her routines, to giving her better song choices and dance routines.

Twitter thread suggesting Strictly 'fixed' the winning result. Picture: Twitter

Strictly fan says Stacey Dooley's Doctor Who dance was favouritism. Picture: Twitter

They continue on to point out all the times Stacey was front and centre in photo opps, and the conspiracy even went as far as to suggest that negative press was spread about the other contestants as to place her in a better light.

5. When the celebs went to visit BBC Radio, who was yet again front and centre? With their hands actually on the glitterball? Yeah, you guessed it. pic.twitter.com/55aCMVvLRK — deedee (@deedeex100) December 16, 2018

They also pointed out that it's already been agreed that Stacey take a prime time presenting slot before winning the show, saying:

"Stacey will be taking a more main role on BBC 1, she is said to be presenting the one show while a presenter is on maternity leave. (A big leap from being on BBC3) it is reported she’s signed a bigger contract with BBC already, days before the final."

Travelling into the depths of the rumour mill to complete his conspiracy thread, he claims there were whispers Stacey's dance partner Kevin threatened to quit the show if he didn't win, which, seeing as there're fifteen couples at the start of the series, seems like pretty poor odds to bet your job on.

Thread claims Strictly Come Dancing fixed who won the show. Picture: Twitter

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TV News