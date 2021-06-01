Stranger Things Photos Tease Main Character Death In Season 4

1 June 2021, 17:39

Stranger Things 4 were pictured filming at a cemetery
Stranger Things 4 were pictured filming at a cemetery. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

New photos from the set of Stranger Things 4 tease a major storyline in the new series.

Stranger Things 4’s release feels like an eternity away, but the new trailer that dropped in May gave fans hope the new series will be on its way quicker than expected.

And in new pictures from production on the next season, it looks like the death of a main character may be in the plot.

Stranger Things Send Mysterious Russian Package To Fans

Fan account StrangerNews11 on Twitter shared pictures of Nancy and Jonathan, played by Natalie Dyer and Charlie Heaton, at a cemetery.

Fans thought Hopper died in season 3 of Stranger Things
Fans thought Hopper died in season 3 of Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

The eery photos could spell a dark storyline for one of the much-loved Stranger Things characters.

“Something ‘massive’ is happening at Hawkins’ cemetery…,” they tweeted.

“No new photos, could be one of the last scenes of the season.”

Stranger Things fans have since replied to the photos hoping they’re all part of a “fake” or dream scene.

Stranger Things' first series saw the disappearance of Will
Stranger Things' first series saw the disappearance of Will. Picture: Netflix

“I think maybe Hopper's fake funeral or Steve's or Jonathan's or Mike's (oh God no,forget it),” one person replied.

“Oh god, I’m convinced Steve is going to die,” commented another.

“I bet it is either Nancy visiting barb or Steve’s funeral or Mabye them thinking hopper is dead like they did for will [sic],” responded a third.

Fans are hoping they do indeed mark the end of the season, as the cast and crew have been working on the new series for nearly two years.

Their filming schedule was thrown into chaos last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

