Stranger Things Send Mysterious Russian Package To Fans

17 February 2021, 13:53

Stranger Things appear to be dropping more clues about season 4
Stranger Things appear to be dropping more clues about season 4. Picture: Netflix / Stranger Thnigs TV

Stranger Things have begun sending mysterious packages to fans from Russia.

By Kathryn Knight

Stranger Things 4 is meant to hit Netflix later this year and, after a few weeks of silence from the usually clue-dropping Twitter account, the team behind the Upside Down have begun sending out surprise packages.

Fan account @strangerthnigstv revealed on their Instagram stories they received a package from Russia, containing Russian dolls and a note with a phone number on it.

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, Cast And All The Updates So Far

We’re taking it to mean Stranger Things are about to hit us with a big update about series four.

A Stranger Things fan account was sent Russian dolls
A Stranger Things fan account was sent Russian dolls. Picture: Stranger Thnigs/Instagram
The final Russian doll contained a phone number around it
The final Russian doll contained a phone number around it. Picture: Stranger Thnigs/Instagram

The fan profile wrote: “So uhh y’all remember when the Official ST page hmu like a week ago asking for my address? Well, I’ve received the package that they wanted to send.”

They went on to unbox the package wrapped in brown paper, eventually revealing the Russian dolls beneath it.

When they got to the last one, a note around the smallest doll had the number 907-206-770.

Fans who rang the number got a recorded voice message from new character Yuri (Nikola Djuricko), which you can listen to below:

But what does it all mean!?

The first teaser for series four which dropped way back in February 2020 showed Hopper, played by David Harbour, is still alive after he vanished in season three trying to shut the gate to the Upside Down.

The clip revealed Hopper was in a Russian prison and we know filming was taking place in Lithuania until it was paused because of the coronavirus, confirming the theories season four will be moving far away from the town of Hawkins where Dustin, Mike, Nancy, Steve and co live.

All we know now is that we need answers, ASAP.

