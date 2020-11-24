Stranger Things Fans Are Loving Natalie Dyer As Alice In Yes, God, Yes

If you’re a Stranger Things fan you’ll instantly recognise Alice in Yes, God, Yes as Nancy Wheeler.

It’s got to the point where all our favourite Stranger Things stars are growing up and taking on more roles outside of the iconic Netflix series, and Natalie Dyer, 25, is among them, playing the part of Alice in Yes, God Yes, as well as a string of other movie jobs.

Meet Wolfgang Novogratz: 9 Facts You Should Know About The Yes, God, Yes Actor

Worlds away from her role as the prim and proper yet fiercely brave Nancy Wheeler, Natalie plays sexually frustrated teenager Alice in Yes, God, Yes.

Alice in Yes, God, Yes is played by Natalie Dyer. Picture: Maiden Voyage

Yes, God, Yes was released in 2019 but has just hit Netflix, bringing the movie to the Stranger Things audience.

Fans are loving Natalie in the 00s role, which sees her character grapple with tempting thoughts after an online chat turns x-rated.

One fan tweeted: “Yes, God, Yes was such a great coming of age movie. The stigma surrounding sex, the guilt and suppression of such feelings using relegion were all beautifully captured. @KL_Maine did a wonderful job with the movie and Natalie Dyer was amazing.”

Another viewer wrote: “It’s excruciatingly awkward, which makes for some really great humor. Natalie Dyer’s mannerisms fit the character so well.”

Natalie Dyer is best known for playing Nancy in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

“Natalie Dyer has the best shocked & naive look,” one Twitter user praised.

A fourth added: “Natalie Dyer was fantastic and showing herself to be a great actress beyond just Stranger Things.”

Natalie opened up about the role in a chat with NME in August, describing it as a “coming of age film."

Fans are loving Natalie Dyer as Alice in Yes, God, Yes. Picture: Maiden Voyage

She recalled: “They’re really just stories of people coming into themselves and gaining some knowledge about themselves and the world. That era has a nice transition from a naïvety to being empowered by knowledge. For everyone, I think it’s a very visceral time of life.”

Yes, God, Yes is available to watch on Netflix from 25 November.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News