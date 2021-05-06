Stranger Things 4 Trailer Is Here After Netflix's Mysterious Teaser

6 May 2021, 10:27 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 15:05

By Kathryn Knight

Netflix has released a brand new teaser for Stranger Things 4, and it hinted at the official trailer which dropped hours later.

Stranger Things 4’s release must be inching closer as Netflix dropped a new teaser and a brand new trailer for the next series.

It’s been almost two years since the last season, so any update from the show sends fans wild, even if the latest is purely baffling.

Stranger Things Send Mysterious Russian Package To Fans

On Wednesday night (5 May) the Stranger Things writers dropped a YouTube video link on Twitter, alongside a series of clock emojis and a mind-blown emoji.

Stranger Things 4's new trailer has dropped
Stranger Things 4's new trailer has dropped. Picture: Netflix

The video is of seven TV screens arranged in a circle with static noise the only sound apart from the eery opera music also playing.

Each screen turns on one at a time, with random creepy images on display.

Different shots of a rainbow-themed room appear multiple times, as well as fallen pieces on a chessboard, an eight ball and what looks like a CCTV image of a mall or hospital.

Stranger Things 3 came out almost two years ago
Stranger Things 3 came out almost two years ago. Picture: Netflix

But it’s the video’s description we were all looking at as it hinted a full trailer was coming in a matter of hours... and it did indeed!

The description read: “Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET.”

And at 2pm UK time they dropped a brand new trailer, showing season four has a whole bunch of kids just like Eleven in training.

'Papa', aka the evil scientist who tortured Eleven until she mastered her mind powers, is seen in the trailer walking into a ward of children using their minds to play puzzles and games.

You can also hear panicked breathing as the camera pans down a hallway of closed doors to 'number 11', where Eleven's terrified eyes are shown before the screen goes black and 'Papa' is heard saying: "Eleven, are you listening?"

