WATCH: Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung In Tears During Emotional Speech At SAG Awards

HoYeon Jung won her first SAG Award for her first ever acting role in Squid Game. Picture: Getty / Netflix

HoYeon Jung had a touching speech prepared after winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards.

It was a big night for the Squid Game cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, with the TV show and its actors going home with three awards for the Korean Netflix drama.

Moments after Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae (who played Song Gi-hun) won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, his co-star HoYeon Jung, who played Kang Sae-byeok, scooped the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Both of the stars were touched by their well-deserved win, with HoYeon fighting back tears during her acceptance speech after being in the same category as Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, Elisabeth Moss and Sarah Snook.

Squid Game and its cast won three awards at the SAG Awards. Picture: Netflix

“First and foremost, thank you so much,” HoYeon said in Korean, which was translated through an interpreter. “I have sat many-a-times watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much.”

After an emotional pause HoYeon added in English: “Thank you [for making my] dream and opening the door for me. I love my Squid Game crew!”

The camera panned to her proud co-stars cheering her on and the emotional Hollywood stars watching on including Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Chastain who looked just as touched.

Squid Game was HoYeon’s first acting role, so the milestone achievement is of course a huge one for the 27-year-old, who previously worked as an international model for some huge designer brands.

Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Park Hae-soo. Picture: Alamy

The series also won the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series and became the first Korean series to win at the prestigious event.

Last year Squid Game broke records, becoming the most-watched series of all time within the first 28 days of viewership, racking up over 1.65 billions hours of streaming in its first four weeks.

In January the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed plans for series two, revealing Gi-Hun will come back.

