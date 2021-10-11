This Is Why The Squid Game Twist Was Clear From The Beginning

11 October 2021, 12:39

Episode one of Squid Game has a big clue...
Episode one of Squid Game has a big clue... Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Fans are noticing clues in the first episode that hint at Squid Game's twist ending.

Most of us have already binged through all nine episodes of Squid Game – but what may we have missed the first time around?

Now that fans are rewatching the successful Netflix hit, they've realised that the twist ending involving the character of Oh Il-nam isn't as shocking as it first seemed....

Here's What To Watch After Finishing Squid Game

Here are all the easter eggs fans of the show have found – spoilers ahead!

Squid Game's ending was clear from the start
Squid Game's ending was clear from the start. Picture: Netflix

Oh Il-nam, also known as Old Man, was a beloved character throughout the show –  played by 76-year-old South Korean actor Oh Yeong-su.

Fans of the K-thriller were shocked in episode nine when it was revealed that Il-nam didn't in fact die in round four of the games during the marble challenge.

The twist saw the Old Man confess (big spoiler ahead) that he is the mastermind behind the Squid Games!

He curated the games so he and rich friends could gamble on the lives of the competitors – after being diagnosed with brain cancer, Il-nam decided to partake in the games himself so he could "feel alive".

Oh Il-nam was a suspicious character in Squid Game
Oh Il-nam was a suspicious character in Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

So how was this twist ending clear from the beginning?

Other than the Easter egg that his playing number was '001', fans picked up on a glaringly obvious clue from the first instalment of the series.

In 'Red Light, Green Light', Il-nam enthusiastically plays along without fear of being eliminated and killed like his counterparts.

The killer robot in the first round of the games, scans players who move out of turn and shoot them. However, the doll never seemed to detect Il-nam – proving that the game was rigged to protect its inventor.

The clue can be seen back in 'Red Light, Green Light'
The clue can be seen back in 'Red Light, Green Light'. Picture: Netflix

Fans have been putting two and two together ever since watching electrical finale, Oh Il-nam seemed to know a little bit too much about the childhood games they were forced to play throughout the season – it all makes sense now!

Did you pick up on this giveaway from all the way back in episode one?

